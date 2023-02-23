Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

New health funding plan, Queen recovering after back surgery and stop-and-search extended in Copenhagen. These are some of the main news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 23 February 2023 08:10 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
A huge solar power farm at the village of Hjolderup near Aabenraa in southern Denmark, photographed on February 21st. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Government and Regions agree acute funding plan 

The government and Danske Regioner, the national body which represents the regional health authorities, have agreed on an acute spending plan for the public health system, broadcaster DR reports.

The Ministry of Health and the Interior has confirmed the agreement, which will be outlined at a press briefing later this morning.

We’ll report key details in an article on our website.

Vocabulary: akutplan – acute (spending) plan

Death rate for pregnant mothers falls over 20-year period

The number of deaths related to pregnancy or childbirth has fallen in Denmark over the last 20 years, according to WHO figures released overnight.

The WHO report looks at the number of deaths amongst mothers per 100,000 births by country globally.

In Denmark, the number was estimated at 8 deaths per 100,000 births in 2000. It fell to 7 in 2005 and 2010, 6 in 2015 and 5 by 2020. The number is rounded up to the nearest whole number.

Denmark therefore falls into the category of “very low” mother fatalities in childbirth internationally, which applies for a figure of 20 or less. For Northern Europe as a whole, the figure is 8 per 100,000. This includes the Nordic and Baltic countries and the UK.

African countries Chad and Nigeria suffer mortality rates for mothers of over 1,000 per 100,000 births, categorised as “extremely high” by the WHO. International targets aim to bring down the overall global figure through better healthcare for mothers in regions where resources are lacking, the WHO says in its report.

Vocabulary: dødelighed – mortality rate

Queen recovering after back surgery

Queen Margrethe was reported to be in “good and stable” condition after undergoing surgery on her back at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen yesterday afternoon.

“The operation proceeded to plan and the Queen’s condition is good and stable under the circumstances,” the royal palace said in a statement.

The Queen is set for a period of convalescence after the surgery, with Crown Prince Frederik standing in for regent duties.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s Queen Margrethe to undergo ‘serious’ back operation

Copenhagen Police extend latest stop-and-search zone

A stop-and-search zone put in place by Copenhagen Police earlier this month has been extended after several knives were found in the area in question.

The zone, which covers large parts of the Nørrebro and Nordvest neighbourhoods, has been extended by 14 days, meaning it will now expire on March 8th.

Police set up the stop-and-search zone earlier this month in response to several incidents of knife violence in the area. The violence is believed to be rooted in a gang-related conflict.

When the zones are in effect, police within the zone can stop people and check their possessions and vehicles without meeting the usual requirements to do so.

“We have found a number of knives in the area and to secure public safety we have extended the visitation zone,” police said.

Vocabulary: visitationszone – stop-and-search zone

