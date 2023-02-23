For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
New health funding plan, Queen recovering after back surgery and stop-and-search extended in Copenhagen. These are some of the main news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 23 February 2023 08:10 CET
A huge solar power farm at the village of Hjolderup near Aabenraa in southern Denmark, photographed on February 21st. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
A new law proposed against war crimes, the foreign minister at the UN for anniversary of the Ukraine war, and an ex-foreign minister charged with leaking state secrets are among the main news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 22 February 2023 08:22 CET
