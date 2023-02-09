Read news from:
ROYAL FAMILY

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe to undergo ‘serious’ back operation

Denmark's popular Queen Margrethe II, who at 82 is Europe's longest serving head of state, is to  undergo a major back operation, the palace said on Wednesday.

Published: 9 February 2023 09:33 CET
Queen Margrethe takes a seat alongside the the Crown Prince and Princess during a New Year gala in January. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The procedure is scheduled for February 22nd at Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen’s main hospital where the queen will also convalesce.

A popular figure after ruling for 51 years, she has suffered from back pain for a long time, the palace said.

“For quite some time, Her Majesty has been affected by problems with her back, and the situation has worsened recently. After consultation with Rigshospitalet’s specialists, The Queen has decided to undergo extensive surgery,” the press release  read. 

The Queen’s official program will be postponed, canceled or handled by other members of The Royal Family for the near future. 

Margrethe last week cancelled a planned vacation in Norway.

A polyglot known for her sharp wit and chain smoking, Margrethe ascended to the throne in January 1972 and became Europe’s longest serving head of state, and the world’s second longest reigning monarch, when Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022.

“I’ll stay on the throne until I fall down from it,” she once quipped.

Thousands of people turned out last year to celebrate her 50th anniversary on the throne in a country where 80 percent of the population consider themselves monarchists, according to opinion polls.

ROYAL FAMILY

Danish queen says she is ‘hurt’ by rift over titles

Denmark's Queen Margrethe said on Saturday she was saddened by a rift that has emerged in the royal family following her decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their titles.

Published: 1 January 2023 10:06 CET
The 82-year-old monarch announced in September that the four children of her youngest son, 53-year-old Prince Joachim, would no longer be able to use the title of prince and princess after January 1st.

She has said the decision was intended to allow Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20 — born from Joachim’s first marriage — and Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, to live normal lives without royal obligations.

But the decision sparked unprecedented royal drama in Copenhagen, with an enraged Prince Joachim seeing it as a snub.

Speaking in a televised New Year’s address on Saturday, the queen said: “That the relationship with Prince Joachim and (his wife) Princess Marie has run into difficulties hurts me”.

“Difficulties and disagreements can arise in any family, including mine. The whole country has witnessed this”, she said.

She added that she was “sure that the family can enter the new year together with confidence, understanding and new courage”.

After the queen’s announcement in September, Joachim’s first wife Alexandra told tabloid B.T. she was “shocked”, while her eldest son Nikolai told media he was “very bewildered”.

Meanwhile Joachim’s wife Princess Marie said the couple’s relationship with Crown Prince Frederik — heir apparent to the throne — and his Australian-born wife Mary was “complicated”.

The outpourings have sparked surprise in the Scandinavian country, coming just days after the hugely popular royal family had celebrated the queen’s 50th anniversary on the throne with pomp and smiles.

The queen’s move followed a trend among other European royal families to slim down their monarchies, including in Sweden and in Britain.

