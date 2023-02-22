Copenhagen Police extend latest stop-and-search zone

Copenhagen Police confirmed the extension of the stop-and-search, also called a visitationszone or “visitation zone”, in a statement.

The zone, which covers large parts of the Nørrebro and Nordvest neighbourhoods, has been extended by 14 days, meaning it will now expire on March 8th.

Police set up the stop-and-search zone earlier this month in response to several incidents of knife violence in the area.

A similar stop-and-search zone that was first put in place just before Christmas expired in a nearby area last month. The new zone is also connected to the violence that elicited the earlier zone, according to the police statement.

When the zones are in effect, police within the zone can stop people and check their possessions and vehicles without meeting the usual requirements to do so.

Police investigation of the more recent incidents have resulted in several persons being detained and police say they believe the violence to be rooted in a gang-related conflict.

Some 20 knives have been seized in the 14 days since the new zone was put in place.

“We have found a number of knives in the area and to secure public safety we have extended the visitation zone and thereby continue our heightened presence and work. Our expectation is that the weapons we have now confiscated could have been used for new assaults so it’s good that they’re off the street again,” senior officer Jesper Bangsgaard said in the statement.