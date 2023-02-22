Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLICE

Copenhagen Police extend latest stop-and-search zone

A stop-and-search zone put in place by Copenhagen Police earlier this month has been extended after several knives were found in the affected area.

Published: 22 February 2023 16:16 CET
Copenhagen Police extend latest stop-and-search zone
The area of Copenhagen affected by a police stop-and-search zone in place until March 8th 2023. Image: Copenhagen Police

Copenhagen Police confirmed the extension of the stop-and-search, also called a visitationszone or “visitation zone”, in a statement.

The zone, which covers large parts of the Nørrebro and Nordvest neighbourhoods, has been extended by 14 days, meaning it will now expire on March 8th.

Police set up the stop-and-search zone earlier this month in response to several incidents of knife violence in the area.

A similar stop-and-search zone that was first put in place just before Christmas expired in a nearby area last month. The new zone is also connected to the violence that elicited the earlier zone, according to the police statement.

When the zones are in effect, police within the zone can stop people and check their possessions and vehicles without meeting the usual requirements to do so.

Police investigation of the more recent incidents have resulted in several persons being detained and police say they believe the violence to be rooted in a gang-related conflict.

Some 20 knives have been seized in the 14 days since the new zone was put in place.

“We have found a number of knives in the area and to secure public safety we have extended the visitation zone and thereby continue our heightened presence and work. Our expectation is that the weapons we have now confiscated could have been used for new assaults so it’s good that they’re off the street again,” senior officer Jesper Bangsgaard said in the statement.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLICE

Danish police fine motorists 76,000 kroner in foggy conditions

Thick fog in parts of Denmark on Wednesday resulted in police on the island of Funen issuing fines to hundreds of motorists for incorrect use of their rear lights.

Published: 15 February 2023 14:08 CET
Danish police fine motorists 76,000 kroner in foggy conditions

Funen Police issued fines with a total value of 76,000 kroner within just two hours on Wednesday. The fines were given to drivers who were not using their rear lights in the foggy conditions, the police district said in a Twitter post.

While Danish traffic laws make it obligatory to use headlights at all times, rear lights are only mandatory at night, when there are low light levels or if visibility is reduced.

Wednesday morning saw a thick layer of fog blanketing large parts of Denmark including Funen, according to the Danish Met Office (DMI).

Driving without rear lights in low visibility conditions such as those prevalent on Wednesday can elicit a fine of 1,000 kroner, according to the Danish Road Safety Council (Rådet for Sikker Trafik).

Many cars have an automatic function to switch on rear lamps in low light levels but these do not always cause lights to come on in low visibility, the council states.

If rear lights are on, the back lighting on the car’s dashboard will also be on, it notes.

Funen Police said on Twitter that it was continuing to monitor traffic due on Wednesday.

The foggy conditions in southern parts of Jutland and Zealand, as well as on Funen, was expected to clear during Wednesday.

SHOW COMMENTS