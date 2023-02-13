For members
LIVING IN DENMARK
Aarhus versus Copenhagen: The differences (and similarities) between Denmark’s two largest cities
The capital of Denmark and the biggest city in Jutland. There’s a lot more than the three-hour journey between them to distinguish the two largest Danish cities, Copenhagen and Aarhus.
Published: 13 February 2023 17:03 CET
Images from Aarhus (L) and Copenhagen. Photos: Malik Skydsgaard on Unsplash / Razvan Mirel on Unsplash
TRANSPORT
Copenhagen moves towards new M5 Metro line with potential Malmö station
A new Copenhagen Metro line, M5, could further expand the Danish capital’s underground rail and eventually include an international link to Swedish city Malmö.
Published: 9 February 2023 13:58 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments