MILITARY

Denmark ‘considering’ new military donations to Ukraine

Danish Minister of Defence Jakob Ellemann-Jensen has not ruled out additional donations of military equipment to Ukraine after the Nordic country recently agreed to send artillery pieces to Kyiv.

Published: 1 February 2023 07:26 CET
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to Denmark's Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen in Mykolaiv on January 30th. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

Ellemann-Jensen stated in an email to news wire Ritzau that further donations could come into play following a visit to Black Sea city Mykolaiv earlier this week.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen also took part in the visit to Mykolaiv, where Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky was present.

“Denmark has just made a large donation to Ukraine in the form of all of the army’s artillery. Something the Ukrainians themselves requested, and that we can be proud of,” Ellemann-Jensen wrote.

“Having said that, there is no doubt there will be a need for more Danish support for Ukraine,” he said.

“Denmark is continuously considering donations of military material as well as financing and other material that can support Ukraine’s battle against Russia,” he said.

Ellemann-Jensen has previously said that Denmark is not currently planning to send Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine. That remains the minister’s position, Ritzau writes.

In his daily evening speech to Ukraine following the Danish visit to Mykolaiv, Zelensky suggested that Copenhagen could be willing to send tanks.

“I naturally thanked Denmark for its military support, for significantly strengthening our artillery and for its willingness to join the tank coalition,” Zelensky said.

“We talked about tanks today, and I don’t want to go into detail about it, but I really think that in the near future we can get some equipment one way or another,” he added. 

Frederiksen said following the visit that tanks had been discussed but did not make any promises regarding Danish tanks.

Denmark said in January that it would donate 19 French-made Caesar howitzers to Ukraine, including some still on order.

UKRAINE

Danish government leaders meet with Zelensky in Mykolaiv

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen met with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky in the city of Mykolaiv on Monday.

Published: 30 January 2023 15:31 CET
Zelensky confirmed to news wire Reuters that the visit had taken place.

A video published by Ukrainian news outlet The Kyiv Independent shows Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen and Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen also present alongside Frederiksen and Zelensky.

Mykolaiv was one of the first cities to be attacked when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

The city was home to a population of around 500,000 prior to the war. An estimated 230,000 still live there.

Denmark’s Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate, Dan Jørgensen, also visited the Ukrainian harbour city this month. Jørgensen met Ukraine’s infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

In March last year, Zelensky called for Denmark to help rebuild the bombarded city in an address to the Danish parliament.

Denmark has since taken on a prominent role in the work, including supply of construction machinery to the city.

