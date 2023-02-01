Denmark ‘considering’ new military donations to Ukraine

Ellemann-Jensen stated in an email to news wire Ritzau that further donations could come into play following a visit to Black Sea city Mykolaiv earlier this week.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen also took part in the visit to Mykolaiv, where Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky was present.

“Denmark has just made a large donation to Ukraine in the form of all of the army’s artillery. Something the Ukrainians themselves requested, and that we can be proud of,” Ellemann-Jensen wrote.

“Having said that, there is no doubt there will be a need for more Danish support for Ukraine,” he said.

“Denmark is continuously considering donations of military material as well as financing and other material that can support Ukraine’s battle against Russia,” he said.

Ellemann-Jensen has previously said that Denmark is not currently planning to send Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine. That remains the minister’s position, Ritzau writes.

In his daily evening speech to Ukraine following the Danish visit to Mykolaiv, Zelensky suggested that Copenhagen could be willing to send tanks.

“I naturally thanked Denmark for its military support, for significantly strengthening our artillery and for its willingness to join the tank coalition,” Zelensky said.

“We talked about tanks today, and I don’t want to go into detail about it, but I really think that in the near future we can get some equipment one way or another,” he added.

Frederiksen said following the visit that tanks had been discussed but did not make any promises regarding Danish tanks.

Denmark said in January that it would donate 19 French-made Caesar howitzers to Ukraine, including some still on order.