Danish government leaders meet with Zelensky in Mykolaiv

Zelensky confirmed to news wire Reuters that the visit had taken place.

A video published by Ukrainian news outlet The Kyiv Independent shows Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen and Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen also present alongside Frederiksen and Zelensky.

⚡️Zelensky, Danish PM Frederiksen visit injured Ukrainian soldiers in Mykolaiv. President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited wounded soldiers in a hospital in Mykolaiv, a regional capital in the south of Ukraine. Video: Zelensky/Telegram pic.twitter.com/9gnOJVhw0j — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 30, 2023

Mykolaiv was one of the first cities to be attacked when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

The city was home to a population of around 500,000 prior to the war. An estimated 230,000 still live there.

Denmark’s Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate, Dan Jørgensen, also visited the Ukrainian harbour city this month. Jørgensen met Ukraine’s infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

In March last year, Zelensky called for Denmark to help rebuild the bombarded city in an address to the Danish parliament.

Denmark has since taken on a prominent role in the work, including supply of construction machinery to the city.