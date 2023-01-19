Read news from:
Denmark to donate 19 French-made howitzers to Ukraine

Denmark said Thursday it would donate 19 French-made Caesar howitzers to Ukraine, including some still on order, following a slew of pledges of heavy weapons from Kyiv's Western allies.

Published: 19 January 2023 17:20 CET
Danish Minister of Defense Jakob Ellemann-Jensen at Aarhus Harbour earlier this week. Denmark has confirmed a new heavy weapons donation to Ukraine. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

“We have been in constant contact with the Ukrainians about the Caesar artillery, and I am pleased that we have now received broad support from parliament to donate it to Ukraine’s freedom struggle,” Danish Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said.

Only a handful of Caesar howitzers have so far been delivered to Denmark, and the statement published by the Ministry of Defence noted that the system was still being implemented in the Danish military.

“There are still a number of technical challenges with the system, which will have to be addressed in cooperation with the manufacturer and Ukraine,” the ministry said.

“Ukraine has requested the artillery despite these challenges,” it added.

Earlier on Thursday, Scandinavian neighbour Sweden also announced it was planning to send its Archer artillery system, as part of a new package of military support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged Western allies to provide Kyiv with more heavy weapons.

The United States, Kyiv’s main backer, is convening a meeting on Friday of around 50 countries — including all 30 members of the NATO alliance — at the US Ramstein military base in Germany to discuss military aid to Ukraine.

Britain this weekend pledged 14 Challenger 2 tanks, making it the first Western country to supply heavy tanks.

The United States has also promised to send its Bradley armoured fighting vehicles, while France has offered its highly mobile AMX-10 RCs — offensive systems long seen as off-limits by hesitant Western nations.

Pressure has also been mounting on Germany from European allies to authorise exports of its Leopard tank, which are used by several armed forces around the world.

IN PICTURES: US military unloads transport ship at Aarhus Harbour

Aarhus Harbour on Monday received a US military transport ship loaded with equipment to be transported onwards to Eastern Europe.

Published: 16 January 2023 18:09 CET
The 200 metre-long blue and white US military transport ship formed an unusual spectacle in the harbour at Aarhus.

Armoured vehicles and tracked vehicles were among the hardware to be unloaded from the ship just after dawn this morning. The equipment will be transported onwards, initially to Poland according to broadcaster DR.

“We have not previously received a military ship. This is the first time we have been chosen as a transit harbour by the US military. That’s why today is something unusual,” Aarhus Harbour senior press officer Daniel Møller Jensen told DR.

“As Denmark’s largest commercial harbour, we have good conditions and infrastructure to handle large operations like this,” he added.

Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
 

The ship arrived in Aarhus at 5am and was escorted by the Danish navy home guard (Marinehjemmeværnet).

East Jutland Police and the army home guard were also involved in the work to unload the ship alongside 25 US military personnel.

A sergeant with the US personnel involved in the unloading told DR that the equipment would initially be used for military exercises in Poland.

Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The equipment is part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which has the objective of showing US ability to strengthen Nato and alliance partners in Eastern Europe through military support, according to a Danish military press statement.

The operation was first set out in 2014 in response to Russian operations in Ukraine during that year, DR writes.

The US military last year used another Danish harbour, Esbjerg, to unload 300 armoured vehicles from a military transport ship. That equipment was also transported on to Poland.

Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
