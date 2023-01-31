Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Mette Frederiksen's visit to Ukraine, refugee status for all Afghan women and girls, and more fallout at the psychiatric center in Field's case are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 31 January 2023 08:32 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy tour Mykolaiv, one of the first cities attacked by Russians. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix)

Zelensky thanks Denmark after Frederiksen’s visit to Mykolaiv

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen visited a hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Defense minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen and foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen were also in tow, video from the Kyiv Independent shows. 

“I naturally thanked Denmark for its military support, for significantly strengthening our artillery and for its willingness to join the tank coalition,” Zelensky said in his nightly address to Ukraine. 

“We talked about tanks today, and I don’t want to go into detail about it, but I really think that in the near future we can get some equipment one way or another,” he added. 

Defense minister Ellemann-Jensen has previously said there are no plans to send Danish tanks to Ukraine. Of Denmark’s 44 Leopard 2 tanks, 14 are currently deployed in Estonia. 

Danish Refugee Board: all Afghan women and girls get asylum in Denmark 

A new report from the European Union Asylum Agency that details the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan has spurred the Danish Refugee Board to offer refugee status in Denmark based on gender and national origin alone. 

With the policy change, Denmark joins Sweden in granting Afghan women and girls asylum on the basis of their gender, which previously wasn’t considered enough evidence for an asylum claim. Since August 2021, approximately 10 Afghan women and girls have had applications for asylum refused, the Board said — those cases will now be reopened. 

The policy change will also impact five pending asylum applications, the Board said, and 30 Afghan men whose applications were rejected will be reconsidered for asylum as well.  

We’ll have a full article on this story on our website this morning.

Field’s shooting: Psychiatric center receives injunction for failures 

Amager Psychiatric Center, where the suspected Field’s shooter was receiving treatment soon before the attack, has received court orders to change its practices. 

An inspection by the Danish Patient Safety Authority found deficiencies in the treatment the suspected shooter received and similar issues in the records of randomly selected patients. 

“The center has been ordered to ensure systematic follow-up of treatment, to ensure coordination of medical treatment with patients’ own doctor or psychiatrist, and to ensure adequate record keeping,” news agency Ritzau writes. 

Gale force winds, hail in forecasts 

Denmark can look forward to blustery weather this week, according to the latest forecasts by the Danish Meteorological Institute. “A grey and wet January is drawing to a close and it looks like the month is slamming the door with a bang,” DMI meteorologist Anesten Devasakayam writes. 

On Monday, January 30th, areas across the country will experience strong winds, Devaskayam says, as well as occasional hail. The wind is expected to keep pace as the week progresses, with brief reprieves on Tuesday and Thursday. 

Government reluctant to inform landowners of possible PFAS contamination 

Opposition parties say it’s unacceptable for the Danish Regions and national government to drag their feet on informing people their land could be contaminated with PFAS, ‘forever chemicals’ linked to health problems including cancer. 

The Regions, which are responsible for environmental cleanups in Denmark, have identified 16,000 plots they suspect are contaminated with PFAS due to industry activity. However, they have yet to inform the people who live there. That’s because the Regions plan to test each plot individually before reaching out — a process that could take decades without a dramatic increase in funding, according to broadcaster DR. 

Food grown in contaminated soil accumulates PFAS, and the Regions have identified many gardens and allotments that might be affected.

“When the Regions have this knowledge, I also think we need to inform the population whether it is their garden or farmland or a kindergarten that is located where there may actually be severe contamination,” Mai Villadsen of the Red-Green Alliance (Enhedslisten) told DR. 

Minister of Health: everyone in Denmark should automatically be organ donors 

Currently, Danes have to ‘opt in’ for organ donation —and fewer than one in three do, according to the National Board of Health. 

Health Minister Sophie Løhde contends that Denmark should join many other EU countries that have in recent years switched from opting in to organ donation to opting out. 

She says a ‘soft’ variant of the opt-out system could mean everyone automatically becomes organ donors after they turn 18, but family members still have the final say if the deceased hasn’t made their wishes explicit. 

However, the Danish Ethics Council, a government advisory body, believes in maintaining the opt-in status quo. 

“The right to control oneself and one’s own body is an important principle of health care. Therefore, our recommendation is that we stick to the principles that exist today,” says the council’s Leif Vestergaard. 

You can change your organ donation status here on sundhed.dk. In 2022, 21 patients in Denmark died waiting to receive an organ. 

