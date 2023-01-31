For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Mette Frederiksen's visit to Ukraine, refugee status for all Afghan women and girls, and more fallout at the psychiatric center in Field's case are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 31 January 2023 08:32 CET
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy tour Mykolaiv, one of the first cities attacked by Russians. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix)
