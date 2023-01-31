Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Zelensky thanks Denmark after Frederiksen’s visit to Mykolaiv

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen visited a hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Defense minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen and foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen were also in tow, video from the Kyiv Independent shows.

“I naturally thanked Denmark for its military support, for significantly strengthening our artillery and for its willingness to join the tank coalition,” Zelensky said in his nightly address to Ukraine.

“We talked about tanks today, and I don’t want to go into detail about it, but I really think that in the near future we can get some equipment one way or another,” he added.

Defense minister Ellemann-Jensen has previously said there are no plans to send Danish tanks to Ukraine. Of Denmark’s 44 Leopard 2 tanks, 14 are currently deployed in Estonia.

Danish Refugee Board: all Afghan women and girls get asylum in Denmark

A new report from the European Union Asylum Agency that details the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan has spurred the Danish Refugee Board to offer refugee status in Denmark based on gender and national origin alone.

With the policy change, Denmark joins Sweden in granting Afghan women and girls asylum on the basis of their gender, which previously wasn’t considered enough evidence for an asylum claim. Since August 2021, approximately 10 Afghan women and girls have had applications for asylum refused, the Board said — those cases will now be reopened.

The policy change will also impact five pending asylum applications, the Board said, and 30 Afghan men whose applications were rejected will be reconsidered for asylum as well.

Field’s shooting: Psychiatric center receives injunction for failures



Amager Psychiatric Center, where the suspected Field’s shooter was receiving treatment soon before the attack, has received court orders to change its practices.

An inspection by the Danish Patient Safety Authority found deficiencies in the treatment the suspected shooter received and similar issues in the records of randomly selected patients.

“The center has been ordered to ensure systematic follow-up of treatment, to ensure coordination of medical treatment with patients’ own doctor or psychiatrist, and to ensure adequate record keeping,” news agency Ritzau writes.

