HEALTH

Danish health services losing psychiatrists with funding talks ongoing

More than 20 percent of psychiatrists have left employment in the public sector in favour of private practice, according to a survey.

Published: 8 September 2022 14:04 CEST
Danish health services risk losing psychiatrists to the private sector, a survey has found. File photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

That trend could continue with many senior psychiatrists working in public hospitals having considered moving to the private sector in the last six months.

The survey, conducted by the Danish Association of Senior Physicians (Overlægeforeningen), found that 46 percent of senior child psychiatrists and 40 percent of senior psychiatrists in adult care considered making the switch to private employment.

Psychiatrists described frustration and despair at having to turn patients in need away in the public system, according to the survey results. 

“Even if only some of them make good on these considerations, it will have devastating consequences for regional psychiatry, and it will be a disaster for patients and a huge challenge for equal access to healthcare in Denmark,” Susanne Wammen, president of the Association of General Practitioners, told newspaper Politiken

The acute psychiatric clinic in the Greater Copenhagen region has meanwhile delayed a 24-hour service scheduled to be offered from September 1st insufficient staffing, media Dagens Medicin reports. News wire Ritzau has independently verified the situation.

“We are still working on finding a solution so that we can staff the emergency service. As soon as this is done, the service will start,” the Greater Copenhagen health authority told Ritzau in a written statement.

The service currently operates from 4pm to 8am – thereby through the night – during the week, and around the clock at weekends.

Political discussions over increased funding for mental health services in Denmark are ongoing.

Last month, an expert group advocated for major spending on a revamp of existing services. In the 2023 draft budget, the government earmarked funds of 600 million kroner in 2023 and one billion kroner annually in a so-called “negotiation reserve” (forhandlingsreserve).

Although the government has said it would like to see funds from this pool spent on psychiatry, this would require an agreement with other parties.

Even if the spending was to be secured, it would not be sufficient to resolve existing needs, according to the Danish Psychiatric Foundation (Psykiatrifonden).

“There’s no connection between the negotiations going on in the Ministry of Health, the ambition to raise psychiatry, with what is being put forward in the draft budget,” the director of the organisation, Marianne Skjøld, said in August.

Health minister Magnus Heunicke has argued that it was not right to earmark funding for psychiatry in the budget because political negotiations are ongoing over a separate, ten-year plan for the same area. There is currently no political agreement on how the ten-year plan will be financed.

HEALTH

Experts call for Denmark to spend billions on mental health services

Several billion kroner must be spent to bring Denmark’s psychiatry services up to the desired standard, a society representing the specialisation has said as the government prepares to begin negotiations over a new 10-year plan for the area.

Published: 22 August 2022 12:02 CEST
Experts call for Denmark to spend billions on mental health services

The Danish Psychiatric Association is to present an investment plan to Parliament with 4.5 billion allocated to permanent operating expenses and 3.5 billion in one-off grants for facilities. 

“The calculations show that quite a large amount is needed if you want to fulfil the ambitions for psychiatry,” Jakob Kjellberg, professor of health economics at the National Research and Analysis Center for Welfare, told news wire Ritzau. 

Kjellberg worked on the investment plan along with the head of the Danish Psychiatric Association, Merete Nordentoft.

“It’s fine to talk about wanting to do something, but we are trying to make it concrete and say that this will cost quite a lot,” Kjellberg said.

The professor also said that the amounts were not exact, but a summary calculation and an effort to demonstrate what “a visionary image costs”.

The recommendations form an expert element of negotiations over a 10-year plan for psychiatric care, which parliament is scheduled to begin this week.

Talks will revolve around issues such as reducing wait times to see providers, pinning down a budget, and recruiting more students to psychology and psychiatry to ensure a future workforce. 

“It’s not one-to-one, but we are talking about the same type of investments and resources,” Kjellberg said.

“The point is that this isn’t something that can be fixed with a couple of hundred million [kroner], but will take, on the contrary, a lot of money and a lot of money going forward,” he said.

The model is neither low-cost nor luxurious, he said.

“It has schemes which we know from some parts of the country, which we envision making national. So it’s completely specific things that we already know – just scaled up,” he said.

He also noted that not all of the money would be needed immediately.

“Even if you got all the money for next year, you’d have no chance of spending it all because there wouldn’t be enough staff. So if we really want to lift up psychiatry, we have to think about recruitment and retainment and then a long timescale before we get to where we want to be,” he said.

The sector’s challenges cannot be solved with “single reach into the pocket,” the professor of health economics said.

An average of one in four patients has had their referrals to mental health services rejected in several of Denmark’s regions, according to reports earlier this summer.

Why does it take so long in Denmark to see a psychologist or therapist? 

