IMMIGRATION

Denmark to change approach on deportation cases for young Syrian women

Syrian women in Denmark who saw their residence permits revoked because authorities decided they no longer qualified for asylum could be allowed to remain in the country.

Published: 11 January 2023 11:58 CET
Mariam Karim was one of a number of young Syrian women told to leave Denmark under asylum rules in 2022. Karim, 20, arrived in Denmark aged 13 and had a part time care job while studying to be a social carer – and was also pregnant – when her status was revoked. Her decision has since been overturned, allowing her to stay in the country. File photo: Emilie Lærke/Ritzau Scanpix

Several instances were last year reported in which young Syrian women were told their residence would not be extended because it was considered safe for them to return to the Damascus area.

The women were working in Denmark or enrolled on education programmes – sometimes in the social care sector, in which the country is experiencing a staff shortage – at the time they were told they had to leave.

But a new approach will be taken in cases related to extending asylum status for women who “want to be part of Denmark”, broadcaster DR reports on Wednesday.

In autumn 2022, DR reported that it was aware of nine different cases involving young women in their early twenties who were both working and enrolled in education at the time their residence permits were revoked.

Some of the reported cases have described male members of families not being deported because they risk being drafted into the military. This has in some cases resulted in families being separated.

When the coalition government was formed in December, it stated in its policy agreement that it would “address the problem we have recently seen where young women from Syria have lost their residence permit despite having shown they want to be part of Denmark”.

“The government will therefore give continued residence for certain foreigners who are educated in areas where there is a labour shortage,” it added.

In written comments provided to DR on Wednesday, the Minister for Immigration and Integration, Kaare Dybvad Bek, confirmed the shift in course but said the government maintains its stance that all refugees must eventually return home once conditions allow.

This policy was established by the previous, single-party Social Democratic government. Bek was also immigration minister in the previous government.

“The government maintains that a stay in Denmark as a refugee is temporary. In recent times we have seen examples of foreigners losing their residence status despite them being engaged in education programmes in areas in which Denmark currently needs labour, for example in the health sector,” he said in the statement to DR.

“I don’t think that is appropriate. The government will therefore give the right to continued residence for foreigners who have, in this way, shown that they want to be part of Denmark,” he said.

The minister was unavailable for interview by DR on the issue.

Some Syrian refugees saw their status in Denmark revoked under the previous government because authorities concluded that the situation in the Damascus area is stable enough to return to if the individual is not at risk of personal persecution.

The reports and reasoning used to conclude it was safe for Syrians to return have been criticised by human rights organisations and experts and Denmark has also faced criticism in the European Parliament over its stance.

SYRIA

Could Danish foreign minister Rasmussen change stance over children in Syria?

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen says the new government is yet to finalise its position on the issue of Danish children who remain at prison camps in Syria.

Published: 22 December 2022 15:24 CET
Could Danish foreign minister Rasmussen change stance over children in Syria?

Rasmussen, who spoke in favour of repatriating the children before the election, said a decision had not yet been taken after meeting with parliament’s foreign policy committee on Wednesday.

“We’ve negotiated a very comprehensive government policy agreement that fills many pages. But we have not yet addressed all questions and answered every question,” he said.

“The question you are asking is precisely one of those questions,” he said in response to news wire Ritzau asking about the children.

Rasmussen took a clear stance on the matter prior to the election. In April, he wrote on Twitter that “Danish children are Danish children – and they must come home!”

“If necessary, their mothers must come with them,” he wrote.

A number of children with Danish nationality or the right to Danish nationality have been stranded in recent years at al-Hol and al-Roj, two Kurdish-run prison camps for former Islamic State (Isis) militants and their families and sympathisers. Conditions at the camps are dire according to reports by human rights organisations.

Practice under the policies of the previous single-party Social Democratic government saw Denmark refuse to evacuate mothers unless they have sole Danish citizenship.

If the mothers were connected to Denmark, for example by prior residence or through marriage or if their children were born there, they were not evacuated unless they hold citizenship. Denmark has revoked the citizenship of some of the persons involved.

If they have dual citizenship, the mother were also refused evacuation – although the government has broken with this policy in one instance.

Their children can be extracted from the camps, but this requires the mothers to agree to separation from their children, and this is often not the case.

Rasmussen, now Foreign Minister, did not give a firm answer on his current position as to repatriating the children.

“I’ve had the privilege until just a few days ago of giving only my own or my party’s opinion. My work is now in partnership with two other parties who have a government position,” he said.

“Other parties’ positions on this exact point are not as well known as mine has been. In principle, nothing has changed it,” he said.

After three mothers and 14 children were evacuated from the camps in 2021, five children and three mothers remain according to Ritzau.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has previously ruled out allowing any of the remaining mothers to be evacuated to Denmark.

One of the mothers who did return to Denmark has since been convicted on terror-related charges and for travelling to a conflict zone without permission from the Danish state. She was sentenced to three years in prison.

