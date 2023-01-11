Read news from:
Danish finance ministry says country will earn 3 billion kroner by scrapping public holiday

The Danish state will receive 3.2 billion kroner in extra revenue annually if it abolishes a public holiday in a plan announced by the government.

Published: 11 January 2023 17:23 CET
Danish finance ministry says country will earn 3 billion kroner by scrapping public holiday
People gather for Whitsun in Denmark in 2021. A different holiday, Great Prayer Day, is likely to be abolished. Photo: Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix

The proposal, announced in the coalition policy agreement, will enable increased spending on national defence, the government says.

The plan to scrap a public holiday has received a mixed response. Spring’s Great Prayer Day is the most likely holiday to be abolished according to reports.

Economists have raised questions over the government’s calculations behind the plan, after it said the one less public holiday per year would effectively increase the size of the workforce by 8,500 full-time workers.

The government has now published the calculations used to arrive at the figures by which it has claimed the economy will benefit from the plan.

The Finance Ministry argues the effect of removing a public holiday would be permanent because there is no evidence to disprove this.

Economists who spoke to Danish media, including Jyllands-Posten and Berlingske, have disputed this.

But in the newly-published analysis, the ministry maintains its calculations are correct. It also states that Denmark’s GDP will receive a boost of 9.4 billion kroner if a public holiday is abolished.

The government’s justification that the money is needed to accelerate defence spending has also met opposition and criticism.

The three-party coalition has an overall majority so can push the proposal through parliament without further support. However, it wants to include other parties in a new bill on defence spending.

Initial negotiations on a possible agreement are expected to begin in the near future.

POLITICS

Leader of far-right Danish party to step down and quit politics

Pernille Vermund, leader of the far-right Nye Borgerlige (New Right) party, has announced her intention to step down from the role this year and quit politics after the next general election.

Published: 10 January 2023 16:58 CET
Leader of far-right Danish party to step down and quit politics

Vermund announced her decision on the party’s website on Tuesday and said that a new leader should be found as soon as possible.

“The torch must now be carried onwards,” she wrote.

“I have therefore informed our members, our parliamentary group and our excellent staff that this will be my last period in parliament – and that I recommend Nye Borgerlige’s members to choose a new chairman straight away to lead the party in the electoral period that is now really getting underway,” she said.

“That means I am leader of Nye Borgerlige until the party’s annual congress or extraordinary congress, if the leadership decides to call one,” she said.

Vermund is an architect by profession and former local politician with the Conservative party. She has been an MP since the 2019 election, when she led Nye Borgerlige, which she co-founded in 2015, into parliament for the first time.

She was reelected to parliament in November 2022 as the far-right group had a solid if unspectacular second election, increasing its vote share from 2.4 percent to 3.7 percent.

She has previously said she did not plan to spend more than two electoral periods as a lawmaker.

The far-right party can be considered broadly libertarian on social and economic issues and vehemently opposed to immigration, particularly from countries with Muslim populations.

