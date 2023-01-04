Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Number of homes for sale in Denmark increase dramatically

December 2022 saw nearly thirty percent more houses for sale in Denmark than December 2021, while the number of owner-occupied apartments on the market leapt 41 percent, broadcaster TV2 reports.

“We are talking about the sharpest increase in 16 years, and it is really dramatic,” Jeppe Juul Borre, chief economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, told TV2.

Real estate analysts put the increase down to the financial crisis as well as a pent-up desire to sell during the height of the Covid pandemic.

READ MORE: Should you buy now if you’re looking for a property in Denmark?

Danish grocery stores to close earlier to save on electricity

From the first of the year, at least 150 Super Brugsen and Kvickly stores in Denmark will shut their doors earlier on weekends as a result of high energy prices, TV2 writes.

Shoppers will have to check out at the grocery store chains, both owned by Coop, before 7 pm on weekends. That’s an hour or two earlier than the stores have historically closed on weekends.

It will be up to management at each location to decide whether to close earlier on weekdays as well, says Coop’s information officer Jens Juul Nielsen.

READ ALSO: One of Denmark’s largest grocery chains closes its doors forever

Flood risk through the end of the week for Denmark

After most of the country was drenched on January 3rd, heavy rainfall is expected to continue through the end of the week, according to the latest forecasts from Danish Meteorological Institute.

Jutland is at a particularly high risk of flooding, the DMI says, with streams already swollen from the last three weeks’ precipitation.

More rainfall and the possibility for sleet and slow later in the week mean motorists should be careful on the roads.