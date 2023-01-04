Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

'Tremendous' increase in homes for sale, grocery stores closing early to cut costs, and this week's flood risks are among the top stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 4 January 2023 08:19 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
'For sale signs' are cropping up all over Denmark, with the number of homes on the market up sharply. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Number of homes for sale in Denmark increase dramatically 

December 2022 saw nearly thirty percent more houses for sale in Denmark than December 2021, while the number of owner-occupied apartments on the market leapt 41 percent, broadcaster TV2 reports. 

“We are talking about the sharpest increase in 16 years, and it is really dramatic,” Jeppe Juul Borre, chief economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, told TV2.

Real estate analysts put the increase down to the financial crisis as well as a pent-up desire to sell during the height of the Covid pandemic. 

READ MORE: Should you buy now if you’re looking for a property in Denmark?

Danish grocery stores to close earlier to save on electricity 

From the first of the year, at least 150 Super Brugsen and Kvickly stores in Denmark will shut their doors earlier on weekends as a result of high energy prices, TV2 writes

Shoppers will have to check out at the grocery store chains, both owned by Coop, before 7 pm on weekends. That’s an hour or two earlier than the stores have historically closed on weekends. 

It will be up to management at each location to decide whether to close earlier on weekdays as well, says Coop’s information officer Jens Juul Nielsen. 

READ ALSO: One of Denmark’s largest grocery chains closes its doors forever

Flood risk through the end of the week for Denmark 

After most of the country was drenched on January 3rd, heavy rainfall is expected to continue through the end of the week, according to the latest forecasts from Danish Meteorological Institute

Jutland is at a particularly high risk of flooding, the DMI says, with streams already swollen from the last three weeks’ precipitation.  

More rainfall and the possibility for sleet and slow later in the week mean motorists should be careful on the roads. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Gas prices at lowest level since last winter, questions over what will replace job centres and other news from Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 3 January 2023 09:06 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Gas prices hit lowest level since February 2022 

The price of gas was yesterday afternoon at its lowest level for almost a year.

Warm weather across Europe at the end of 2022 has pushed prices down, analyst Kristian Rune Poulsen of Green Power Denmark told news wire Ritzau.

“Since the cold weather ended in December, we’ve seen a remarkable price drop on the European gas exchange,” Poulsen said.

The price of gas in the last week of 2022, between Christmas and New Year, was lower than at any time since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, Ritzau writes.

READ ALSO: ‘There’s not enough gas in the world’: Can Europe keep the heating on this winter?

Lack of Danish language skills holds back police trainees

Denmark’s police training institution Politiskolen says it is experiencing a decline in the number of applicants as well as an increasing number of would-be officers who fail its admissions exam.

A lack of sufficient Danish language skills are often the reason candidates don’t pass admission, the leader of the Police trade union Politiforbundet, Heino Kegel, tells Ritzau.

Kegel says that Danish lessons could be made an integrated part of the police training itself as a solution to the problem.

“If we don’t soften the admission requirements, we should look at whether the training programme should be longer so that it could give the Danish competencies needed to perform the role,” he said.

National register of home values is ‘full of errors’

Accredited inspectors say that a database used by tax authorities to collect information on the value of homes is full of inaccuracies, broadcaster DR reports.

The Danish Tax Authority uses information stored on the national register BBR (Bygnings- og Boligregistret) to value homes, and is scheduled to undertake 1.5 million such valuations this year. The assessments matter because they are used to calculate property tax.

A number of inspectors whose credentials allow them to make the valuations spoke to DR. One said that, during the work, they “experience a multitude of errors and omissions” and that this was “becoming the norm rather than the exception”.

Municipalities in dark over post-job centre plans

The government has announced the abolition of municipal job centres, tasked with ensuring people on unemployment benefits follow the requirements aimed at helping them get back on to the labour market.

But municipalities say they have so far not been informed as to how this work is to be done once job centres are closed. The local authorities want to retain responsibility for the area in its new form.

No specific plans have been set out according to Peter Rahbæk Juel, the leader of the labour market section of the national organisation for municipalities, Kommunernes Landsforening (KL), who was speaking in an interview with newspaper Berlingske.

READ ALSO: Denmark to abolish job centres in overhaul of unemployment system

SHOW COMMENTS