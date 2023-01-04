For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
'Tremendous' increase in homes for sale, grocery stores closing early to cut costs, and this week's flood risks are among the top stories in Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 4 January 2023 08:19 CET
'For sale signs' are cropping up all over Denmark, with the number of homes on the market up sharply. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Gas prices at lowest level since last winter, questions over what will replace job centres and other news from Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 3 January 2023 09:06 CET
