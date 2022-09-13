For members
PROPERTY
Should you buy now if you’re looking for a property in Denmark?
The housing market in Denmark has started to change, after months of high prices and high demand. But is there ever a good time to buy? We speak to property experts for some advice.
Published: 13 September 2022 16:43 CEST
House and apartment prices are expected to fall but is this a good time to buy property in Denmark? File photo: Mathias Svold/Ritzau Scanpix
IMMIGRATION
Danish family reunification rules panned in report as Danes fail language test
Denmark's family reunification rules have received strong criticism in a new ministerial report, in part because native Danish partners are forced to take language tests which they regularly fail.
Published: 2 September 2022 12:31 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments