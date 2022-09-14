Read news from:
Fakta supermarket chain to disappear from Danish streets

Fakta, one of Denmark’s largest supermarket chains with 359 stores, will close by the end of the year, according to an announcement from its parent company Coop. 

Published: 14 September 2022 12:01 CEST
The Fakta logo will be gone from Danish streets by the end of 2022. Photo: Niels Ahlmann Olesen/Ritzau Scanpix

All Fakta stores are to close by the end of the year as parent company Coop switches focus to the new Coop 365discount brand, Coop’s CEO Kræn Østergaard Nielsen said according to industry media FødevareWatch. 

Many former Faktas will be converted into new locations for new Coop365 discount stores, while some stores will close altogether. 

Additionally, two of Coop’s other chains — SuperBrugsen and Kvickly — will merge behind the scenes and share a chain director, according to the FødevareWatch report.

The merger between the two chains will initially not be customer-facing.

“So we are not going out and taking signs down next week, but we will run it as hard as we can as a single chain – for example with the same product range and sales advisors going around to stores,” Nielsen said.

Fakta stores slated for closure are considered to be too small to contain the product range offered by the new chain.

The changes on the way at Coop-owned stores are necessary in light of the current situation facing the groceries sector, Nielsen said.

“We believe that a crisis makes lots of problems but also lots of opportunities. And we will emerge stronger from this energy and inflation crisis,” he told FødevareWatch.

The CEO also said that the company aims to reduce staff numbers in the long term, but that employees would not be laid off as part of the upcoming changes.

ENERGY

Should Danish homes use fireplaces as an alternative heating source?

People who live in homes with hearths and fireplaces may be considering using them more this winter as the cost of gas and electricity soars.

Published: 13 September 2022 12:37 CEST
But those planning to burn firewood as an alternative way of heating their homes this winter have been encouraged to consider the environmental implications of such a decision, local Danish media TV2 Lorry reports.

As well as being a source of pollution, fireplaces can be a hazard to health, the media writes.

Smoke from firewood is a major contributor to particle pollution, doctor and professor Torben Sigsgaard of Aarhus University’s Department of Public Health told TV2 Lorry.

“In the end, this will mean more smoke in the atmosphere, which has a documented and very negative effect on health,” he said, noting that more smoke in the air is a risk factor for cancer and lung diseases.

Retailers have in recent weeks reported increased demand for firewood as gas and energy prices go up and are expected to further increase in the coming months.

READ ALSO: How much will Danish energy bills go up this winter?

This has in turn led to the price of firewood going up, along with low stocks and a risk of stockpiling. Some sellers have introduced sales limits while others have sold out.

Fireplaces are the least advisable way of warming a home, however, according to Steffen Loft, a professor at the Department of Public Health at the University of Copenhagen.

“Fireplaces emit far more particle pollution than almost all other forms of heating,” Loft said.

“If you are doing it to save some money, you should reconsider – not just for your own health but also for your neighbours. There’s also a certain responsibility to those you live close to,” he told TV2 Lorry.

A study of around 16,000 fireplaces in Copenhagen was found to emit as many small particles during the winter months than road traffic did during a full year, according to the media.

