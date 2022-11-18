For members
BREXIT
How do other EU countries’ post-Brexit residence permits compare to Denmark?
After reports this week that Danish authorities plan to deport a British national who failed to apply for post-Brexit residence status on time, we look at how other EU countries have applied residency permit rules following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.
Published: 18 November 2022 16:52 CET
Denmark could deport UK nationals who did not apply for post-Brexit residence status under the Withdrawal Agreement. How does this compare with other EU countries? Photo: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP
‘Absurd’: Briton living in Denmark urges authorities to reverse his deportation order
A British resident of Denmark has slammed Danish authorities for their “irrational“ application of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement which has left him facing deportation in just a month.
Published: 15 November 2022 17:52 CET
