Brexit: Danish minister urges Denmark-based Brits to apply for new residency status

According to data from the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), around 12,000 applications have been submitted to the agency for post-Brexit residency status. Of these, 9,000 have been processed.

SIRI expects to receive a total of 19,000 applications by the end of 2021, according to data released in a statement on Wednesday by the Ministry of Immigration and Integration.

The 7,000 outstanding applications appears to fit with the schedule laid out for application across the year by Danish authorities.

In its information letter sent in December last year, Siri asked British residents born before 1946 to submit their applications during January, those born 1946-1951 during February, 1952-1958 during March, 1959-1964 during April, 1965-1969 during May, 1970-1972 during June, 1973-1975 during July, 1976-1979 during August, 1980-1984 during September, 1985-1989 during October, and 1990 during November

Some British residents have reported successfully applying out of their designated window, however, describing the dates as “suggestions”.

British nationals who moved to Denmark under EU free movement rules before December 31st 2020 must submit an application for new residence status and a new residence document under the terms of the withdrawal agreement in 2021.

The deadline for submitting applications for a new residency document according to the Brexit withdrawal agreement is December 31st this year.

READ ALSO:

Around 75 percent of all applications are for permanent residency status, according to SIRI.

That means the majority of people applying for post-Brexit status have likely lived in Denmark for an extended period, since permanent residency is usually granted after five years of temporary residency under EU free movement rules.

Over 98 percent of applications processed so far have been approved.

According to SIRI, the average processing times for the applications is 57 days. The agency expects waiting times to increase as the deadline approaches, it said.

SIRI is scheduled to send reminder notices to British nationals who have yet to apply for residency documentation under the withdrawal agreement.

“Brexit has been going on for a long time by now,” immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye said in the statement.

“It’s crucial that the several thousand Brits who live in Denmark get their papers in order by the end of the year, when the application deadline is reached,” Tesfaye said.

“These are people who we are very happy to have here and who we want to stay. That’s why we’re making a big plea to the Brits who have not yet secured their residency permits: remember to apply under the new rules so you can continue your lives in Denmark,” the minister said.

READ ALSO: Updated: How are post-Brexit residency applications going in Denmark?