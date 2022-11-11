Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Flu shots for kids, waiting times for MitID assistance and other news from Denmark on Friday.

Published: 11 November 2022 08:46 CET
Parents of young children, particularly babies, should be vigilant for both flu and RSV this season, according to Denmark's infectious disease agency. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix

How to get kids vaccinated for flu in Denmark 

Starting next week, vaccination centres will be available to give flu shots to kids between the ages of two and six. That’s expected to make vaccinations easier on parents, since flu shots were previously only available through a limited number of general practitioners — meaning parents often had to call several doctors before making an appointment. 

To date, less than ten percent of eligible kids have been vaccinated for the flu since it became available October 1st, far below health officials’ target of 75 percent, according to broadcaster DR. 

Risk assessment: ‘continued increase’ in RSV cases in Denmark

RSV, or ‘respiratory syncytial virus,’ generally causes the symptoms of a mild cold. It can, however, be dangerous for very small children, particularly babies under six months of age, who may need to be hospitalised. 

The latest risk assessment from the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, shows a ‘continued increase’ in cases of RSV over the last several weeks. 

The SSI’s report says RSV will likely continue circulating among children under 6 months in the coming weeks, but that lower case counts than the recent highs are expected. 

The agency rates the risk of the current outbreak as ‘high’ for babies under six months, ‘moderate-high’ for children under 24 months, and ‘low’ for everyone over two years old. 

Struggling with MitID? Good luck 

After Denmark’s old identity verification service NemID was shut down for use with banks, online shopping, and some social services on November 1st, the transition to MitID hasn’t necessarily been smooth sailing. 

The wait time for assistance with MitID through citizen service has climbed to 16 days, newspaper Politiken reports. The National Association of Municipalities says the increased wait times are due to increased demand, as well as the fact that many employees have been handling elements of the election process. 

READ MORE: How non-Danish passport holders can switch from NemID to MitID 

Field’s shooter was turned away for psychiatric treatment 

The suspect in the shooting at Field’s was refused psychiatric treatment, a member of the task force investigating how Denmark’s mental health infrastructure handled his case told Politiken in an interview. 

Broadcaster TV2 and Frihedsbrevet report that the 22-year-old was rejected from a programme called Opus, designed to treat young people with early-onset psychosis and schizophrenia, because he had already shown symptoms of psychosis during a prior hospitalisation. 

READ MORE: Danish task force concludes no single reason for Field’s shooting 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Food recalled due to a deadly listeria outbreak, the Greater Copenhagen area finally free of a boil water advisory, and a plea from authorities to keep conserving energy are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 10 November 2022 08:17 CET
Deadly listeria outbreak: fish cakes from Denmark’s major grocery chains recalled 

Fish cakes (Fiskefrikadeller) sold at many major grocery chains — Netto, Fakta, Irma, SuperBrugsen, Dagli’Brugsen, and Coop 365 — have been recalled due to contamination with  listeria bacteria. The State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, has registered seven patients sickened by the outbreak, including one person who died. 

The recalled fish cakes were sold under the brand names Havet’s and Løgismose, with expiration dates between September 6 and December 6 this year. Health officials say it’s important to throw away any potentially contaminated products. 

Danish authorities: keep conserving energy despite lower prices 

The price of a kilowatt of energy in Denmark plummeted from an average of 3.5 kroner in August to 1 krone in October, broadcaster DR reports. But authorities say it’s important to continue being judicious with your electricity use since this is likely a temporary reprieve. 

An unusually mild autumn has kept demand low, while favourable winds have bolstered wind energy production.

“Unfortunately, we probably cannot expect electricity prices to continue to fall,” Kristian Rune Poulsen of interest organisation Green Power Denmark told DR. “It is probably a temporary situation that we have a significant surplus of gas and thus relatively low electricity prices.” 

READ MORE: When should I turn on my heating in Denmark this winter

Consumer prices up 10 percent in Denmark 

Data from Statistics Denmark show that consumer prices in October 2022 were 10.1 percent higher than the same period in 2021. It’s the steepest increase observed since 1982, according to newswire Ritzau. 

This is “terrible” news, Jeppe Juuul Borre, chief economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, tells Ritzau. “We had clearly hoped for a decrease and an easing of inflation in today’s figures. The sharp price increases are gnawing their way through Danes’ household budgets at the highest rate in 40 years,” he wrote in a comment. 

Boil water advisory ends for Greater Copenhagen municipality 

Water from the tap in Herlev is again safe for consumption after E. coli samples in drinking water triggered a boil water advisory nearly two weeks long, according to an announcement from the municipal government. 

Herlev hospital was the final area to be given the all-clear. Once your household is released from a boil water advisory, officials say it’s important to let every faucet or shower in your house run cold water for 10 minutes to flush the system. 

READ MORE: Why there might soon be a little less calcium in Copenhagen’s water 

