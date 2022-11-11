Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

How to get kids vaccinated for flu in Denmark

Starting next week, vaccination centres will be available to give flu shots to kids between the ages of two and six. That’s expected to make vaccinations easier on parents, since flu shots were previously only available through a limited number of general practitioners — meaning parents often had to call several doctors before making an appointment.

To date, less than ten percent of eligible kids have been vaccinated for the flu since it became available October 1st, far below health officials’ target of 75 percent, according to broadcaster DR.

Risk assessment: ‘continued increase’ in RSV cases in Denmark

RSV, or ‘respiratory syncytial virus,’ generally causes the symptoms of a mild cold. It can, however, be dangerous for very small children, particularly babies under six months of age, who may need to be hospitalised.

The latest risk assessment from the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, shows a ‘continued increase’ in cases of RSV over the last several weeks.

The SSI’s report says RSV will likely continue circulating among children under 6 months in the coming weeks, but that lower case counts than the recent highs are expected.

The agency rates the risk of the current outbreak as ‘high’ for babies under six months, ‘moderate-high’ for children under 24 months, and ‘low’ for everyone over two years old.

Struggling with MitID? Good luck

After Denmark’s old identity verification service NemID was shut down for use with banks, online shopping, and some social services on November 1st, the transition to MitID hasn’t necessarily been smooth sailing.

The wait time for assistance with MitID through citizen service has climbed to 16 days, newspaper Politiken reports. The National Association of Municipalities says the increased wait times are due to increased demand, as well as the fact that many employees have been handling elements of the election process.

Field’s shooter was turned away for psychiatric treatment

The suspect in the shooting at Field’s was refused psychiatric treatment, a member of the task force investigating how Denmark’s mental health infrastructure handled his case told Politiken in an interview.

Broadcaster TV2 and Frihedsbrevet report that the 22-year-old was rejected from a programme called Opus, designed to treat young people with early-onset psychosis and schizophrenia, because he had already shown symptoms of psychosis during a prior hospitalisation.

