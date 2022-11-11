For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Flu shots for kids, waiting times for MitID assistance and other news from Denmark on Friday.
Published: 11 November 2022 08:46 CET
Parents of young children, particularly babies, should be vigilant for both flu and RSV this season, according to Denmark's infectious disease agency. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Food recalled due to a deadly listeria outbreak, the Greater Copenhagen area finally free of a boil water advisory, and a plea from authorities to keep conserving energy are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 10 November 2022 08:17 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments