SHOOTING

Danish taskforce concludes no single reason for Field’s shooting

A taskforce appointed to scrutinise events leading up to a lethal shooting at Copenhagen shopping mall Field’s in July has concluded its work.

Published: 11 October 2022 14:30 CEST
People observe a minute's silence in Copenhagen shopping mall Field's on July 11th, the day it reopened after a deadly shooting attack. Photo:Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The suspected shooter, a 22-year-old man, had contacted psychiatric services in the Danish capital prior to the attack, in which three people were killed and several wounded.

A taskforce was appointed to evaluate the sequence of events leading to the shooting, specifically in relation to the suspected shooter’s contact with mental health services in Copenhagen. Few details of this have been released due to data protection laws.

The taskforce concluded that the shooting could not be attributed to any single cause, its chairperson said on Tuesday.

“There was nothing in our investigations that has suggested we would be able to find a core reason,” Tina Gram Larsen, medical director of the North Jutland regional health authority, the head of the taskforce, said at a briefing.

The taskforce is to make six recommendations for psychiatric services in measures aimed at preventing similar tragedies in future.

Those include better continuity in treatments so that patients are not frequently moved between different personnel.

Although the recommendations show that improvements can be made, Larsen said that “this is not a statement that if we’d only done these things, it would never have happened”.

The 22-year-old suspected shooter was arrested shortly after the attacks took place. He is currently detained at a secure psychiatric unit. He is held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

HEALTH

Denmark’s mental health services in spotlight after Copenhagen shooting

Two days after the shootings in Copenhagen, questions have been asked around the quality of mental health care in Denmark after police confirmed that the suspected gunman was known to psychiatric services.

Published: 5 July 2022 14:04 CEST
“The tragedy in Field’s calls us to debate not terrorism threats or immigration, but rather a conversation about whether we in the psychiatric system had a good enough grip on the suspected perpetrator,” Berlingske’s Pierre Collignon wrote in the newspaper’s Tuesday editorial.

A 22-year-old man was charged with three murders and seven attempted murders in relation to the Field’s shooting at a brief closed-doors court hearing on Monday and was remanded into psychiatric care for at least 24 days.

Police said the shooter, who was carrying a rifle and knife, was known to mental health services, and that he had acted alone as they ruled out terrorism on Monday. 

“Our suspect is also known among psychiatric services, beyond that I do not wish to comment,” Copenhagen chief police inspector Soren Thomassen said.

According to public broadcaster DR, the man had failed to get through to a support helpline shortly before the attack, but authorities would not confirm this.

The day before the shootings, the suspect published videos on social media, which police have said are authentic. In them he posed with weapons, which he did not have a permit for and he talked about psychiatric medication “that does not work”. 

Mads Kastrup from Ekstra Bladet questioned why an alarm was not triggered in the system when it was known that the suspected gunman had mental health problems and according to Ekstra Bladet, still had access to weapons through his shooting association.

JydskeVestkysten’s editor-in-chief Peter Orry said that the Social Democrats had promised a ten-year plan to improve psychiatry services in Denmark.  

“The National Board of Health and Welfare and the Danish health authority came up with a proposal for the plan in January, but nothing has happened. There will be justified criticism if it turns out that the suspect has not received the help and treatment that might have prevented the tragedy”, he said.

