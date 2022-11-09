Read news from:
POLITICS

Danish Conservative leader under pressure following poor election result

A number of voices within Denmark’s Conservative party have question whether leader Søren Pape Poulsen should continue following a poor performance in last week’s election.

Published: 9 November 2022 13:55 CET
Danish Conservative leader under pressure following poor election result
Leader Søren Pape Poulsen has faced calls to go from Conservative party figures. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

After declaring himself a candidate for Prime Minister earlier this year and seeing polling exceed 15 points in the summer, Poulsen led the Conservatives to a disappointing 5.5 percent vote share and 10 seats at the November 1st vote, a worse performance than in the 2019 election.

“If the party is to be resurrected, I find it very difficult to see Pape as the right leader. A replacement must be found in good time before the next election,” Mogens Lønborg, the former mayor of Copenhagen, told newspaper Berlingske.

“When you have lost two thirds of voters in record time through a catastrophic election campaign with scores of mistakes, you must also think about whether we have the right leader,” he said.

“Pape’s popularity was very much caused by a combination of other parties melting down and a smiling, pleasant and friendly nature and to a lesser extent by political results,” he said.

Poulsen’s popularity suffered after a number of damaging personal stories emerged in the run-up to the election.

These included media reports focused on his private life, political indiscretions when he was Justice Minister, and that he in September referred to Greenland as “Africa on ice.”

He later apologised for this comment during a TV2 election debate, saying “sorry to Greenland and Greenlanders that I said something very clumsy”.

Newspaper Politiken reported in Tuesday that Poulsen, in a letter to party members, said “I have obviously managed my personal matters incorrectly”.

A Conservative candidate from the South Denmark region, Dorte Schmittroth Madsen, told Berlingske Poulsen had “clearly lost the backing” of the party.

“So he is no longer the right person to be either leader or prime minister candidate,” she said.

The centre-left Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party changed their leader last week following a similarly lacklustre election result.

Poulsen has led the Conservative party since 2014.

READ ALSO: Five things to know about the Danish election result

POLITICS

Denmark’s Social Liberal party calls for ‘national compromise’ government

The centre-left Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party clearly stated on Tuesday its desired partners in a potential centrist coalition government.

Published: 8 November 2022 13:40 CET
Denmark's Social Liberal party calls for 'national compromise' government

While most parties have kept a tactical discretion on exactly how they would prefer a potential coalition to look, the Social Liberals have laid their cards on the table.

The socially progressive and economically liberal party changed its leader last week after a poor election result, but could nevertheless play a key role in talks to form the government, given its position near the political centre.

The parties best suited to form government in the view of the Social Liberals are those who agreed on the “national compromise” political agreement from March this year.

The national compromise was agreed between four parties and the government to secure extra defence spending following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It also paved the way for the June 1st national referendum in which Danes voted to scrap the country’s EU defence opt-out.

The parties who signed the agreement were the governing Social Democrats along with the Social Liberals and fellow ‘red bloc’ party Socialist People’s Party (SF), as well as the ‘blue bloc’ Liberal (Venstre) and Conservative parties.

“I think it’s both possible and realistic. But let’s be honest and say that this is new territory for all of us,” new Social Liberal leader Martin Lidegaard said.

Lidegaard confirmed he wanted all of these parties to be government parties, as opposed to a government composed of fewer parties but with the parliamentary backing of the others.

Notably, the list of parties does not include the Moderates, a newly-formed centrist party led by former PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen which ran for election on the basis of forming a central coalition.

The Social Liberal opposition to the (caretaker) government’s plan to open an asylum facility in Rwanda has been noted as a major stumbling block in talks.

READ ALSO: Could a centrist government change Danish asylum plan?

Prior to the election the Social Liberals refused to back any government that supported, or continued to look into the viability of the plan.

Lidegaard appeared to soften that stance, however, in comments reported by news wire Ritzau.

“We are going into things with an open mind. Anything is possible,” he said.

The Social Liberals earlier said they could accept a form of the plan if it was developed as a joint European project.

