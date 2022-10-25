Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Danish offshore wind energy deal could double country’s capacity

Ørsted, the power company partly owned by the Danish state, is to build four huge new offshore wind power farms which could double Denmark’s current wind power production.

Published: 25 October 2022 11:18 CEST
Danish offshore wind energy deal could double country’s capacity
An Ørsted power plant and turbines off the Danish west coast. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The company has signed a deal with investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) that would see it build turbine facilities capable of producing 5.2 gigawatts of wind power in Denmark, Ørsted said in a press release.

That represents a 100 percent increase on Denmark’s current wind power capacity, Ørsted said.

Two of the turbine farms will be located off the west coast of Jutland and two off the coast of Baltic Sea island Bornholm. Ørsted hopes to complete construction by 2027 or 2028.

“These four large open-door projects can cement Denmark’s ongoing leading position and create the foundation to kickstart the next phase of a Danish business adventure in production of green hydrogen and green fuels,” Ørsted’s regional director Rasmus Errboe said in the statement.

“I am very excited about the partnership with CIP in which we will combine our unique competencies and knowledge to develop a significant part of Denmark’s wind power resources,” he said.

Ørsted and CIP will be responsible for design, construction and operation of the wind power parks.

Denmark, Finland, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in August announced a joint agreement to increase offshore wind energy production in the Baltic Sea to 20 gigawatts by 2030.

In May, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium announced a similar agreement to increase the North Sea’s wind power capacity tenfold to 150 gigawatts by 2050 to help the EU achieve climate goals and avoid Russian hydrocarbons.

The Ørsted deal is a sign Denmark wants to speed up the process of expanding its wind capacity, according to an analyst.

The agreement with CIP is also yet another sign that expansion of offshore wind power has gone from being a cost for the state to a pure gain, which could also bring growth and jobs to Denmark,” Per Fogh, stock market analyst with Sydbank, said in a comment reported by news wire Ritzau.

The agreement between Ørsted and CIP must be given the green light by authorities. Ørsted expects this to be granted by the end of the year.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s Liberal party wants to sell parts of country’s offshore wind business

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENERGY

Fixed or variable price: Which electricity plan to choose in Denmark?

Fixed-price electricity contracts in Denmark are becoming more expensive due to high energy costs.

Published: 24 October 2022 15:49 CEST
Fixed or variable price: Which electricity plan to choose in Denmark?

Increasing rates on fixed-price energy contract in Denmark are making variable rate contracts a more attractive option for many consumers.

While many people have adapted their energy habits to minimise bills – for example, by using appliances at night – that option is not available to people on fixed-price electricity contracts – fastprisaftaler in Danish.

Fixed price contracts set the energy price at a specified amount. This price then applies around the clock and remains set for a period of three months.

The fixed price has increased considerably as energy costs to consumers and businesses alike have risen in Denmark and the rest of Europe over the last year.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What’s causing the highest inflation rate in Denmark for 40 years?

Nordlys and Andel Energi, two of Denmark’s largest energy suppliers, will charge double the rate for electricity for the last quarter of this year compared to Q4 in 2021, broadcaster DR reports.

The two companies have a combined customer total of around 1.8 million.

Customers with Norlys will pay around 4.98 kroner per kilowatt hour of electricity on the company’s ‘PuljeEl’ plan in October, November and December, DR writes.

A similar fixed plan with Andel Energi sets the price at 4.84 kroner per kilowatt hour on the company’s ‘BasisEnergi’ deal.

That is a higher price than customers are currently paying on variable (variabel) plans.

As of Monday, the variable rate is 3.30 kroner per kilowatt hour. The highest rate so far this year occurred in late August, when it reached 10 kroner per kilowatt hour.

“Customers who have PuljeEl had their price fixed in July, August and September. In those three months, we saw that the price of electricity increased continuously. But because customers had a fixed price they did not experience the ongoing price increases, but are now getting them in a single raise,” Norlys head of press communications Michelle Hald told DR.

When the company purchased or ‘reserved’ electricity for supply for the last quarter of 2022, the price was higher than it is now. That is reflected in the rate of the fixed plan.

“The new price is therefore the price at which we could buy electricity on the market in September, when we purchased for the fourth quarter,” Hald said.

Customers are currently likely to save money with variable contracts, according to consumer rights group Forbrugerrådet Tænk.

“Electricity prices swing enormously so I think you can get more out of adapting your consumption to when prices are cheaper,” the organisation’s senior economist Morten Bruun Pedersen told DR.

Variable electricity prices can be very low if, for examples, conditions such as windy weather increases turbine production and reduces the use of other fuels in electricity supply.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s gas stocks at full capacity as price drops

The drawback of variable rates is that they make it more difficult to plan an exact budget, Pedersen said.

“If you really need security and are willing to pay for it, then a fixed-rate deal can be a solution, I just think it might be an expensive solution,” he said.

Norlys told DR that customers who want to switch electricity plans can do so effective from the first day of the following month.

Customers should contact their own suppliers to find out what conditions apply to them.

READ ALSO:

SHOW COMMENTS