Danish offshore wind energy deal could double country’s capacity

The company has signed a deal with investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) that would see it build turbine facilities capable of producing 5.2 gigawatts of wind power in Denmark, Ørsted said in a press release.

That represents a 100 percent increase on Denmark’s current wind power capacity, Ørsted said.

Two of the turbine farms will be located off the west coast of Jutland and two off the coast of Baltic Sea island Bornholm. Ørsted hopes to complete construction by 2027 or 2028.

“These four large open-door projects can cement Denmark’s ongoing leading position and create the foundation to kickstart the next phase of a Danish business adventure in production of green hydrogen and green fuels,” Ørsted’s regional director Rasmus Errboe said in the statement.

“I am very excited about the partnership with CIP in which we will combine our unique competencies and knowledge to develop a significant part of Denmark’s wind power resources,” he said.

Ørsted and CIP will be responsible for design, construction and operation of the wind power parks.

Denmark, Finland, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in August announced a joint agreement to increase offshore wind energy production in the Baltic Sea to 20 gigawatts by 2030.

In May, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium announced a similar agreement to increase the North Sea’s wind power capacity tenfold to 150 gigawatts by 2050 to help the EU achieve climate goals and avoid Russian hydrocarbons.

The Ørsted deal is a sign Denmark wants to speed up the process of expanding its wind capacity, according to an analyst.

The agreement with CIP is also yet another sign that expansion of offshore wind power has gone from being a cost for the state to a pure gain, which could also bring growth and jobs to Denmark,” Per Fogh, stock market analyst with Sydbank, said in a comment reported by news wire Ritzau.

The agreement between Ørsted and CIP must be given the green light by authorities. Ørsted expects this to be granted by the end of the year.

