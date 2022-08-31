Baltic nations confirm seven-fold offshore wind energy boost at Denmark summit

Russia was the only Baltic Sea nation not in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.
Twenty gigawatts would be enough to supply electricity to 20 million households, “more than the current wind offshore capacity in the whole of the EU today”, she added.
Nations bordering the Baltic Sea agreed on Tuesday to increase offshore wind energy to 20 gigawatts by 2030, as Europe seeks to wean itself off Russian gas following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
