ENERGY

Liberal Party wants to sell parts of Ørsted’s offshore wind business

Denmark's Liberal Party (Venstre) wants to sell the state's ownership stake in Ørsted's offshore wind business to finance parts of an investment of 60 billion kroner in the green transition up to 2030.

Published: 8 October 2022 10:44 CEST
Anholt Building Turbines
The Liberal Party wants to sell the state's stake in Ørsted's wind park operations. Photo by Ørsted / Press

The proposal is included in the party’s 2030 green plan. Party leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said the plan would “enable massive climate investments without taxes being raised.”

“We want to sell the state’s share in the Ørsted wind farm business. We want that because the time has passed for state ownership of such a large part of the company.

“That decision offers some possibilities. We’d link that with Venstre’s bid on what we should spend the funds on, which we have set aside in a large green fund before the summer holidays together with a number of other parties,” Ellemann-Jensen pointed out.

No longer part of Denmark’s critical infrastructure?

The plan states that “Ørsted is no longer critical infrastructure.”

“A number of divestments and a clear strategic focus have meant that the business is no longer part of Denmark’s critical infrastructure.

“By contrast, Ørsted’s main focus by far is the operation and construction of wind farms worldwide, where Ørsted competes on fully commercial terms,” the party writes in its 2030 plan.

However, Venstre wants Ørsted to keep its Danish power plants, which must remain state-owned.

Today, the state owns 50.1 percent of Ørsted, which was previously called Dong Energy, but changed its name to Ørsted in 2017.

The money from the sale of Ørsted’s wind turbine business would be invested in climate and nature-related projects, Vestre’s plan states.

Of the 60 billion kroner, 37.5 billion kroner would be set aside for green investments up to 2030.

For example, 8 billion kroner would be set aside for “cleaner drinking water,” while 8.5 billion kroner would be earmarked for climate and energy renovations of private homes.

A total of 15 billion kroner would go to research and development, “which would make Denmark climate neutral by 2050”.

Reactions to the proposal

Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities Dan Jørgensen of the Social Democrats (S) calls the sale of parts of Ørsted “unreasonable,” adding that it would come at “an unreasonable time.”

“I think it is a very unwise proposal in a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world. On the contrary, we have to protect the important energy infrastructure we have,” he said.

He believes the wind farm business is a “very important part of Ørsted’s business.” At the same time, he points out that it would be “completely impossible to control who buys it.”

The Liberal Party’s proposal was also met with sharp criticism from the Socialist People’s Party (SF) leader Pia Olsen Dyhr.

“It’s close to the craziest thing I’ve heard in a long time,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Ørsted has been a driving force in the green transition, partly because the state has been the main shareholder.”

The SF left Helle Thorning-Schmidt’s government in 2014 after it allowed Goldman Sachs to become a co-owner of the then Dong Energy.

The Moderates also reject the idea of selling Ørsted’s wind farm business.

“A definite ‘no thanks’ from our end,” parliamentary candidate Jakob Engel-Schmidt wrote on Twitter.

COST OF LIVING

At what time of the day is electricity cheapest in Denmark?

The electricity rate for customers in Denmark may vary hour-to-hour due to several factors and can fall way below the average price. So when is it cheapest?

Published: 5 October 2022 11:22 CEST
The price of electricity could defy the current era of soaring energy costs and fall to around 0 kroner (before transport and taxes are applied) for a short period around 2pm on Wednesday.

The electricity price per kilowatt hour could fall to zero on October 5th because of windy weather across Europe, which will result in huge electricity production from both on- and offshore wind turbines, broadcaster DR reports.

Combined with solar energy, which doesn’t factor in when electricity prices fall at night but does in the afternoon, this will force the market price of electricity close to zero, according to the report.

Additionally, heavy rain in Norway and Sweden, both of which have large hydropower production, can also help reduce the price of electricity in Denmark.

Before you connect everything to the grid at 2pm, keep in mind that electricity won’t be completely free to consumers. Transport costs and taxes of around 1.40 kroner still apply, DR notes.

The cost of electricity will nevertheless be low throughout Wednesday afternoon.

That sounds unexpected at a time when electricity costs this winter are expected to be far higher than they were in 2021 and the government has announced measures to help households pay bills. Cities are introducing their own saving measures to reduce electricity use.

“We actually expect [low daytime rates on Wednesday] to persist for a while. At the moment it looks like there will be wind until the weekend and we anticipate a lot of rain will fall,” Jack Kristensen, functions manager with Denmark’s largest energy company Andel Energi, told news wire Ritzau.

“It is predictably the hours where there’s not much consumption that it will be cheapest,” he said.

“Preceding days have been much higher in price,” he said.

Kristensen said he predicted hourly prices on Wednesday of 3 øre (0.03 kroner) per kilowatt hour from 1pm-2pm, followed by 0.2 øre (0.002 kroner) per kilowatt hour from 2pm-3pm.

The most expensive times of day – when people are waking up and around dinner time – have recently seen prices at around 1.10-1.20 kroner per kilowatt hour, Kristensen told Ritzau.

Taxes and transport costs should be added to these figures to get the overall price. In August, the total price of electricity per kilowatt hour hit a peak of 9.47 kroner on August 30th, according to data reported by DR.

People searching for electricity savings should also keep in mind that the rate falls at night.

Because drops in the hourly electricity price caused by increased wind production are highly dependent on weather conditions, they are not easy to predict.

However, apps can be used to monitor electricity prices. These include the ‘Min strøm’ app, which has been downloaded by tens of thousands of people in Denmark. Popular alternatives are the ‘Elpriser’ and ‘Andel Energi’ apps.

Lower nighttime prices can be taken advantage of by setting timers on thirsty appliances like dishwashers and tumble dryers and running them at night.

The autumn could bring about a general fall in Danish electricity prices compared to August and September because of windier weather, according to an industry analyst who spoke to DR.

“With robustly windy weather over Denmark, Sweden and Germany, we and our neighbours will be able to produce lots of cheap electricity and we will have hours with very low electricity prices during the course of the autumn,” said Kristian Rune Poulsen, senior consultant with industry interest organisation Green Power Denmark, in comments to the broadcaster.

High levels of sustainable energy production make electricity prices less dependent on gas prices because less gas is needed to produce the electricity Denmark needs.

The war in Ukraine is a major factor causing gas prices to go up, also affecting the electricity price.

READ ALSO: How people in Denmark are changing their energy use to keep bills down

