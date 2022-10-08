For members
ENERGY
Liberal Party wants to sell parts of Ørsted’s offshore wind business
Denmark's Liberal Party (Venstre) wants to sell the state's ownership stake in Ørsted's offshore wind business to finance parts of an investment of 60 billion kroner in the green transition up to 2030.
Published: 8 October 2022 10:44 CEST
The Liberal Party wants to sell the state's stake in Ørsted's wind park operations. Photo by Ørsted / Press
COST OF LIVING
At what time of the day is electricity cheapest in Denmark?
The electricity rate for customers in Denmark may vary hour-to-hour due to several factors and can fall way below the average price. So when is it cheapest?
Published: 5 October 2022 11:22 CEST
