For members
HEALTH
What are the rules on accessing the UK health service if you live in Denmark?
If you're British and live in Denmark you will previously have been registered with the National Health Service, but once you move abroad things change - here's what this means for accessing UK healthcare both on a regular basis and if you have an accident or fall sick while on a visit back to the UK.
Published: 21 October 2022 13:01 CEST
An NHS healthcare professional. Can Brits and other nationals who live in Denmark use the NHS when in the UK? File photo: Peter Nicholls/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments