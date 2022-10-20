Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Elderly care election proposals, a new women’s football team on the way in Copenhagen and other news from Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 20 October 2022 09:14 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
FC Copenhagen fans could soon have a women's team to cheer on. Photo: Andrew Boyers/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

Conservative and Danish People’s Party present proposals on elderly care

The Danish People’s Party (DF) is, as I write, presenting its election platform for elderly care in a joint briefing with the Conservative party.

Elderly care is an area which has attracted debate during the election campaign up to now, given there is a shortage of staff in the sector.

For DF, elderly care is an important topic because it is prioritised highly by the party’s voter base, which is weighted towards older age groups.

The party is currently teetering on the brink of obscurity, with polls placing it around the 2 percent vote share threshold needed to enter parliament.

The right-wing party has already said it wants new rules allowing carers to be rejected by care receivers if they wear the hijab, but other conservative parties do not support this.

Denmark has large stock of unusable Covid-19 vaccines 

The infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI) has 2.2 million Covid-19 vaccines which have been in storage for so long that they are no longer usable, news wire Ritzau reports.

The vaccines were purchased when Denmark was acquiring as many as possible during the pandemic but because they are not effective against newer variants of the coronavirus, they can no longer be used.

Another 3.6 million doses in storage at SSI can only be used for the initial two doses for as-yet unvaccinated people – who are now limited in number given Denmark’s high vaccine uptake. This means they are unusable in the current booster programme.

The cost of the 5.8 million vaccines is estimated at between 116 and 783 million kroner.

Conservatives promise no public sector staff will be fired

An economic “2030 plan” presented by the Conservative party ahead of the election will not result in public sector staff losing their jobs, party leader Søren Pape Poulsen said in a TV interview yesterday evening.

The party wants to “effectivise” the public sector and thereby save 17.8 billion kroner, according to the plan.

“This doesn’t need to mean fewer staff. We have a growth in our plan of 0.13 percent. So it’s clear that there may be some people who must do something else. No one will be fired,” Poulsen said.

FC Copenhagen talk up new women’s team

Denmark’s richest football club FC Copenhagen (FCK) has previously been criticised by national team coach Lars Søndergaard for not having a women’s team.

The club’s holding company Parken Sport & Entertainment said yesterday it would form a women’s team. It is unsure when the new team will be ready to compete, newspaper Politiken reports.

“We are not announcing a finished plan now. That doesn’t exist. We want to create a sustainable foundation for a women’s team in Copenhagen. We will now start work on that model and there are many ways to go,” FCK’s director Jacob Lauesen told Politiken.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Gas stocks are full, nurses continue to leave the health service and other news from Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 19 October 2022 09:09 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Danish gas stocks high and prices falling 

Denmark’s gas stocks are currently at capacity, national company Energinet and interest organisation Green Power Denmark told news wire Ritzau yesterday evening.

That means there are currently enough supplies to last Denmark two to three months. As such, Denmark still needs to produce biogas and import some gas to have enough for the winter months.

“This means we are well stocked when we go into the winter. We can simply not get anymore gas into storage than we have at the moment,” Green Power Denmark senior consultant Kristian Rune Poulsen told Ritzau.

European data shows comparable situations in bigger EU countries like Germany and France, and the market price of gas is now at its lowest level for the last year.

We’ll have more on this in an article today.

Nurses leave Danish health service

Broadcaster DR reports that almost 2,500 nurses left Denmark’s heath service between May 2021 and May 2022.

Nursing is one of a number of professionals within the health and care sectors to be suffering a pronounced shortage of labour, exacerbated by difficulty retaining staff as well as a lack of new recruits.

The exact number of nurses to have left the sector was 2,442 or around 5.7 percent of publicly employed nurses, according to DR.

READ ALSO: Danish island hires social care workers from EU countries due to shortage

Liberal Alliance leader admits breaking the law over free Copenhagen apartment

The leader of the libertarian party Liberal Alliance, Alex Vanopslagh, has admitted to giving incorrect information in relation to his residence in a free flat in Copenhagen provided to him as a member of parliament, newspaper Dagbladet Information writes.

Vanopslagh untruthfully said he lived in West Jutland town Struer to qualify for the Copenhagen flat along with a 30,000 kroner annual supplement to pay for the extra household, according to the report.

But he did not actually move to Struer, despite registering his address there, and effectively lived in Copenhagen both before and after being assign the member’s apartment.

The party leader earlier said he had misunderstood the rules but his admission that he never lived in Struer at all makes the issue more serious, according to an expert who spoke to Information.

Experts say Nord Stream pipelines can be fixed

Despite the release of videos yesterday showing extensive damage at the Nord Stream pipelines, the gas connections between Russia and Europe are repairable, broadcaster DR writes.

The footage shows that “the pipes after several weeks have not been exposed to rust as you might have expected in more oxygenated conditions,” Steen Ussing, and engineer and specialist with consultant firm COWI, told DR.

Divers could conceivably weld new sections before the pipes were emptied of water, cleaned and put back into operational condition. This could take “a few months” to do at the four separate sites, he said.

READ ALSO: Images released of Nord Stream leak sites as Danish police confirm explosions

SHOW COMMENTS