Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Conservative and Danish People’s Party present proposals on elderly care

The Danish People’s Party (DF) is, as I write, presenting its election platform for elderly care in a joint briefing with the Conservative party.

Elderly care is an area which has attracted debate during the election campaign up to now, given there is a shortage of staff in the sector.

For DF, elderly care is an important topic because it is prioritised highly by the party’s voter base, which is weighted towards older age groups.

The party is currently teetering on the brink of obscurity, with polls placing it around the 2 percent vote share threshold needed to enter parliament.

The right-wing party has already said it wants new rules allowing carers to be rejected by care receivers if they wear the hijab, but other conservative parties do not support this.

Denmark has large stock of unusable Covid-19 vaccines

The infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI) has 2.2 million Covid-19 vaccines which have been in storage for so long that they are no longer usable, news wire Ritzau reports.

The vaccines were purchased when Denmark was acquiring as many as possible during the pandemic but because they are not effective against newer variants of the coronavirus, they can no longer be used.

Another 3.6 million doses in storage at SSI can only be used for the initial two doses for as-yet unvaccinated people – who are now limited in number given Denmark’s high vaccine uptake. This means they are unusable in the current booster programme.

The cost of the 5.8 million vaccines is estimated at between 116 and 783 million kroner.

Conservatives promise no public sector staff will be fired

An economic “2030 plan” presented by the Conservative party ahead of the election will not result in public sector staff losing their jobs, party leader Søren Pape Poulsen said in a TV interview yesterday evening.

The party wants to “effectivise” the public sector and thereby save 17.8 billion kroner, according to the plan.

“This doesn’t need to mean fewer staff. We have a growth in our plan of 0.13 percent. So it’s clear that there may be some people who must do something else. No one will be fired,” Poulsen said.

FC Copenhagen talk up new women’s team

Denmark’s richest football club FC Copenhagen (FCK) has previously been criticised by national team coach Lars Søndergaard for not having a women’s team.

The club’s holding company Parken Sport & Entertainment said yesterday it would form a women’s team. It is unsure when the new team will be ready to compete, newspaper Politiken reports.

“We are not announcing a finished plan now. That doesn’t exist. We want to create a sustainable foundation for a women’s team in Copenhagen. We will now start work on that model and there are many ways to go,” FCK’s director Jacob Lauesen told Politiken.