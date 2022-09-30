Read news from:
Sweden and Denmark say Nord Stream blasts equal to ‘several hundred kilos of TNT’

The four underwater explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were caused by a force corresponding to hundreds of kilograms of explosives, a Danish-Swedish report said Friday, as Russian president Vladimir Putin accused the West of being behind the blasts.

Published: 30 September 2022 16:50 CEST
One of the Nord Stream leak sites photographed by the Swedish coast guard. A Danish-Swedish report said on Friday that the four Nord Stream leaks were cause by blasts equal to ‘several hundred kilos of TNT’. Photo: Swedish Coast Guard

“The magnitude of the explosions was measured at 2.3 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale, respectively, probably corresponding to an explosive load of several hundred kilos,” the two countries said in a joint report to the UN Security Council.

Following a request from Russia, the Security Council is due to hold an emergency meeting on the leaks later on Friday.

“All available information indicates that those explosions are the result of a deliberate act,” the countries said.

The source of the explosions has remained a mystery, however, with both Washington and Moscow denying responsibility.

The Scandinavian countries also said that “the possible impact on maritime life in the Baltic Sea is of concern, and the climate effect would likely be very substantial”.

All the leaks, which were discovered on Monday, are in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm.

Two of the leaks are located in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, and the two others in the Danish one.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of organising the blasts.

“Sanctions are not enough for the West, they have switched to sabotage. Unbelievable, but it is a fact!” Putin said during a televised speech at a Kremlin ceremony to annex four Moscow-occupied regions of Ukraine.

“By organising explosions on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines that run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea they actually started destroying European energy infrastructure,” Putin said.

“It is clear to everyone who benefits from this,” Putin added, without providing further details.

Russia said on Wednesday that Washington should answer if it was behind the leaks — an assertion rejected by the United States as “ridiculous”.

NATO has declared the damage “the result of deliberate, reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage” and said it supports investigations to determine the origin of the damage.

While the pipelines are not currently in operation, they both still contained gas.

On Thursday, the pipelines operator said it had so far been unable to assess the damage but said it would do so “as soon as it receives necessary official permits”.

It said access could be allowed “only after the pressure in the gas pipeline has stabilised and the gas leakage has stopped”.

Danish authorities have said the leaks will continue until the gas in the pipelines is exhausted, which is expected to occur on Sunday.

Swedish coastguard says one of the Nord Stream leaks ‘diminished’

Sweden's coastguard said Friday that one of the four leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea had diminished in size, as environmental experts warned of the climate impact.

Published: 30 September 2022 14:18 CEST
The leak, which is located above Nord Stream 2, “has diminished, but is still ongoing,” the Swedish Coast Guard said in a statement Friday morning.

All the leaks, which several countries say were caused by suspected sabotage as underwater explosions were recorded on Monday, were in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm.

Two of the leaks are located in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, and the two others in the Danish one.

The other leak on the Swedish side, which is larger and located above Nord Stream 1, showed no signs of weakening, according to the coast guard.

Asked by AFP about the development of the leaks on the Danish side, the Danish police declined to comment.

Copenhagen on Wednesday estimated that more than half of the gas in the two pipelines — which were not in operation but filled with gas — had escaped and the pipes were expected to be empty by Sunday.

According to a simulation released Friday by the Norwegian research institute NILU, the methane released has been moving with the wind over several Swedish and Norwegian regions since Monday, even reaching the United Kingdom.

According to its estimates, nearly 80,000 tonnes of methane have already escaped from the damaged pipes.

The methane releases are not dangerous for the health of local residents, but authorities and environmental groups have raised concerns about their climate impact.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

