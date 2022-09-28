Read news from:
How will Nord Stream pipeline leaks affect gas bills in Denmark?

Gas prices increased on Wednesday morning in the wake of gas leaks from the Baltic Sea Nord Stream pipelines and Russian threats to close off remaining gas supplies to Europe.

Published: 28 September 2022 14:55 CEST
A frame from a video released by the Swedish coast guard showing gas from the damaged Nord Stream pipeline emerging at the surface of the Baltic Sea. Gas prices increased by around 20 percent in Denmark between Tuesday and Wednesday. Photo: Den Svenske Kystvagt/Ritzau Scanpix

The stock market price of gas rose from 15 kroner per cubic metre on Tuesday morning to 18 kroner per cubic metre on Wednesday, according to energy analyst Kristian Rune Poulsen of Green Power Denmark.

“The gas leaks in the Baltic Sea have made the market nervous and prices increase by 5-10 percent in the wake of that,” Poulsen told news wire Ritzau.

“But on top of that, [Russian state gas monopoly] Gazprom has threatened to shut off supplies to Europe through Ukraine and that has made the price of gas go up even more,” he said.

The two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Europe were hit by unexplained leaks, Scandinavian authorities said on Tuesday, raising suspicions of sabotage.

The three gas leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were visible Tuesday in waters off Denmark with huge areas of bubbling spreading from 200 to 1,000 metres in diameter, the Danish military said.

The leaks occurred off the Danish island of Bornholm in Danish and Swedish economic zones, but in international waters.

“The Nord Stream pipelines were already inoperative for an indefinite amount of time, so the reaction on the market has been limited,” Poulsen said.

Russia is still sending some gas to Europe – around one-fifth of pre-war levels, the analyst said.

If Gazprom follows up on its threat to shut off another pipeline – which travels through Ukraine – the remaining amount would be halved, he said.

“That would hit the sparse supplies we actually have,” he said.

Gas prices are still some way from a peak on August 26th, when the price reached 30 kroner per cubic metre.

“Since August 26th, the trend has in fact been downwards, and the price was roughly halved [compared to the August peak] up to yesterday,” Poulsen said.

Consumers who use gas to heat their homes in Denmark will nevertheless feel the impact of Wednesday’s price hike, however.

“Consumers cannot follow gas prices hour by hour like with electricity prices,” Poulsen said.

“If the price is high, their gas bills will also go up. But they will not see that until three months from now when the next heating bill comes,” he said.

The analyst said he expects gas prices to remain high at around 20 kroner per cubic metre throughout the winter, and even during the following winter.

“The next two winters look like they will be very expensive if you use gas,” he said.

SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

Who is behind the Nord Stream Baltic pipeline attack?

The Russians, the Ukrainians, the Americans, or someone else entirely. Who blew up the Nord Stream gas pipeline?

Published: 28 September 2022 14:05 CEST
Ukraine quickly declared the explosions that caused the leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines to be an operation by Russia, aimed at worsening the EU economy and adding to panic over winter gas prices, while Radosław Sikorski, a former Polish defence and foreign minister, thanks the US for what he described as “a special maintenance operation”. 

The governments of Denmark, Sweden, and Germany, the most closely affected countries, while all stating that they believe the explosions were the result of a deliberate attack, have so far been careful not to point fingers at anyone. 

So what are the theories raging over who might be behind the attack? 

The Russian hybrid warfare theory

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on Twitter that the damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 was “a terrorist attack planned by Russia and an act of aggression against the EU”. 

Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, also pointed the finger at Russia. 

“It was probably an act of sabotage, so it is most likely a signal from Russia, because we are waiting for these circumstances to be confirmed, and it is something very disturbing,” he said. “This is something that shows what means and mechanisms the Russians can resort to in order to destabilise Europe even more.” 

This line was echoed by Simone Tagliapietra, senior fellow at the Bruegel think-tank, who wrote on Twitter that the sabotage showed Russia escalating its use of the energy weapon to hybrid war.   

Brigadier General Carsten Rasmussen, who was Denmark’s Defence Attaché in Moscow until June, laid out the argument for why Russia might want to blow up the own pipeline in a series of Tweets in Danish. 

He said that the sabotage “creates fear” about whether Europe can get gas this winter, and also over the vulnerability of other infrastructure in Europe. He said the sabotage would lead markets to react, pushing up gas prices by 12 percent. He said the attack would “threaten Western unity”, pointing to  Sikorski’s tweet. Finally, he said the attack was a distraction from Russia’s referendums annexing new areas conquered in its invasion. 

“Who might be interested in provoking the four effects mentioned?” he asks, pointing the finger at Russia. “Nothing has yet been proven – and perhaps never will be. The sabotage actions in the Baltic Sea look like a hybrid action, not aimed at Denmark, but at the West’s unity and willingness to support Ukraine.” 

The Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitri Peskov dismissed such attempts to blame Russia as “quite predictable and also predictably stupid”. 

“This is a big problem for us, ” he protested in a call with journalists. “Because firstly, both lines of Nord Stream 2 are filled with gas – the entire system is ready to pump gas and the gas is very expensive… Now the gas is flying off into the air.”

US strategic attack or revenge for Ukraine invasion

Radosław Sikorski, a former Polish defence and foreign minister, posted a now highly criticised tweet thanking the US for the action. 

In follow-on tweets, Sikorski explained that Nord Stream’s main purpose for Russia had been to allow it to blackmail Eastern Europe with threats to cut off the gas, without also having to cut off gas to customers in Western Europe. 

“Nordstream’s only logic was for Putin to be able to blackmail or wage war on Eastern Europe with impunity,” he wrote. “All Ukrainian and Baltic sea states have opposed Nordstream’s construction for 20 years. Now $20 billion of scrap metal lies at the bottom of the sea, another cost to Russia of its criminal decision to invade Ukraine. Someone, @MFA_Russia, did a special maintenance operation.” 

Backing this argument is a clip taken from a press conference US President Joe Biden held with German Chancellor Olaf Schwartz in February, days before Russia invaded Ukraine.  

“If Russia invades… then there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2,” Biden said. “We will bring an end to it.”

This has been tweeted thousands of times today in what some have dismissed as a Russian propaganda operation. Rather than threatening to sabotage the pipeline, Biden is more likely to have been referring to the possibility that Germany could simply block the pipeline and refuse to use it. 

Germany in the end went ahead with that decision and block the newly completed Nord Stream 2, taken the decision only days before Russia sent troops to Ukraine. 

