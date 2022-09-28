For members
COST OF LIVING
How will Nord Stream pipeline leaks affect gas bills in Denmark?
Gas prices increased on Wednesday morning in the wake of gas leaks from the Baltic Sea Nord Stream pipelines and Russian threats to close off remaining gas supplies to Europe.
Published: 28 September 2022 14:55 CEST
A frame from a video released by the Swedish coast guard showing gas from the damaged Nord Stream pipeline emerging at the surface of the Baltic Sea. Gas prices increased by around 20 percent in Denmark between Tuesday and Wednesday. Photo: Den Svenske Kystvagt/Ritzau Scanpix
SWEDEN AND UKRAINE
Who is behind the Nord Stream Baltic pipeline attack?
The Russians, the Ukrainians, the Americans, or someone else entirely. Who blew up the Nord Stream gas pipeline?
Published: 28 September 2022 14:05 CEST
