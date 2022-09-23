Read news from:
AARHUS

Aarhus landmark to go dark during winter nights

Aarhus’ flagship art museum Aros is to switch off its rooftop rainbow installation at during due to the ongoing energy situation.

Published: 23 September 2022 12:25 CEST
Aarhus museum Aros is to switch off its rooftop rainbow installation at night this winter. Photo by Steffen Muldbjerg on Unsplash

The Your Rainbow Panorama, designed by Danish-Icelandic artist Oliafur Eliasson, is one of the most recognisable sights in Aarhus and usually glows on the rooftop of the Aros museum during the darker months.

That will not be the case this winter with the museum deciding to cut the rainbow’s lights amid soaring energy costs for individuals and businesses, local media TV2 Østjylland reports.

“At Aros we want to contribute with everything we can with regard to the ongoing energy crisis and the general adaptations,” museum director Rebecca Matthews said in a statement, according to TV2 Østjylland.

“We have, as such, already implemented several measures and are now looking into addition ways of optimisation throughout the museum,” she said.

The rainbow, which is placed 3.5 metres above the museum’s roof, can be seen from much of the city centre. Visitors to the museum can walk around the inside of the rainbow, which has a circumference of around 150 metres.

The installation was scheduled to be switched off from midnight until 6am on Friday, breaking its regular night time illumination which began in 2011.

Aarhus has already confirmed a number of other energy-saving measures this winter. Christmas lighting will be cut back in November and December compared to recent years, while the outdoor skating rink usually operated by the city has been cancelled.

Department store Salling, which uses has one of the city’s most prominent Christmas light displays, has said it will not have Christmas lighting on its building this year.

The government earlier this month announced energy saving measures at public buildings and asked local authorities and businesses to take similar steps.

COST OF LIVING

Denmark announces new winter aid package for households

A majority in the Danish parliament has agreed on a new package of cost-saving measures for homes this winter, including sunk electricity taxes and increased family welfare.

Published: 23 September 2022 10:37 CEST
In addition to pushing electricity tax close to zero and raising the existing standard welfare payment for families, a provision to delay payment of excess energy bills has also been approved.

As previously proposed by the government, the deal will allow energy bills exceeding 2021 prices to be paid at a delayed time and in instalments. The additional cost of the bill, not the entire bill, will be eligible for delayed payment. The option will be available to both businesses and individuals.

Parliament has agreed the new measures to provide additional help to people, particularly families, who are struggling with energy costs. The deal was scheduled to be presented at the Ministry of Finance on Friday. 

Some of the measures won’t kick in until the new year, however.

A core component of the package includes lowering the electricity tax from 69.7 øre per kilowatt-hour to 0.8 øre – equivalent to the minimum rate permitted by the EU – for the first six months of 2023. An øre, literally translating to ‘ear,’ is a kroner-cent. 

This measure alone is estimated to cost the Danish state 3.5 billion kroner.

Additionally, the family benefit sent to families in January 2023 will be temporarily increased by 660 kroner per child. 

The benefit, which has the official name børne- og ungeydelse but is also commonly called the børnecheck (“child cheque”), is paid out quarterly to all families. It normally ranges from 966 kroner to 4,653 kroner per quarter, depending on the age of the child.

More money will also be set aside to help expand district heating and substitute gas boilers with more efficient forms of heating, broadcaster DR reported.

The total cost of the package to the government is around five billion kroner.

“To give Danish households more security, the government has reached a broad agreement on a delayed [energy] payment scheme, a lower electricity tax and increased child cheque,” Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said in a press statement.

“With this agreement, all Danish households and businesses get a helping hand. The agreement doesn’t solve all problems but can give more security over the winter,” he said.

Parties on both the right and left wings have agreed to vote through the deal. These are the Liberals (Venstre), Socialist People’s Party (SF), Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre), Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten), Conservatives, Denmark Democrats, Alternative and Moderates, along with the governing Social Democrats.

The deal could be officially adopted by parliament as early as next week, DR reports.

As a result of supply stoppages for Russian gas, on top of inflation, energy prices in Denmark are at record levels, with high costs set to persist throughout the winter.

READ ALSO: How much will Danish energy bills go up this winter?

