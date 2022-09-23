Aarhus landmark to go dark during winter nights

The Your Rainbow Panorama, designed by Danish-Icelandic artist Oliafur Eliasson, is one of the most recognisable sights in Aarhus and usually glows on the rooftop of the Aros museum during the darker months.

That will not be the case this winter with the museum deciding to cut the rainbow’s lights amid soaring energy costs for individuals and businesses, local media TV2 Østjylland reports.

“At Aros we want to contribute with everything we can with regard to the ongoing energy crisis and the general adaptations,” museum director Rebecca Matthews said in a statement, according to TV2 Østjylland.

“We have, as such, already implemented several measures and are now looking into addition ways of optimisation throughout the museum,” she said.

The rainbow, which is placed 3.5 metres above the museum’s roof, can be seen from much of the city centre. Visitors to the museum can walk around the inside of the rainbow, which has a circumference of around 150 metres.

The installation was scheduled to be switched off from midnight until 6am on Friday, breaking its regular night time illumination which began in 2011.

Aarhus has already confirmed a number of other energy-saving measures this winter. Christmas lighting will be cut back in November and December compared to recent years, while the outdoor skating rink usually operated by the city has been cancelled.

Department store Salling, which uses has one of the city’s most prominent Christmas light displays, has said it will not have Christmas lighting on its building this year.

The government earlier this month announced energy saving measures at public buildings and asked local authorities and businesses to take similar steps.