ENERGY

Why energy prices worry rural Danes more than those in cities

One in three residents in rural parts of Denmark is very concerned about increasing energy prices, a larger proportion than in cities, a recent poll has found.

Published: 7 September 2022 14:05 CEST
Why energy prices worry rural Danes more than those in cities
A poll has found people in rural Denmark to be more concerned about high energy prices than their city counterparts. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Around a third of people in rural areas of Denmark say they are highly concerned about escalating energy costs compared to one in four in cities, broadcaster DR reports based on a recent poll.

The poll was conducted by institute Epinion on behalf of the Danish Agriculture & Food Council (Landbrug og Fødevarer) and the National Council for Rural Districts (Landdistrikternes Fællesråd).

In rural municipalities, 33 percent said they were “to a very high degree” concerned about increasing energy prices. In major cities, 25 percent gave that response.

A similar split is seen for those who said they were concerned “to a high degree” (rather than “very high”) about the issue. Here, 34 percent in rural areas selected the option compared to 27 percent in cities.

972 people took part in the survey.

There may be several reasons for heightened concern over expensive gas, electricity and fuel in rural parts of Denmark.

These include a higher likelihood of needing to drive to essential places like supermarkets and schools if they are not within walking distance, with public transport coverage less comprehensive.

Rural housing may also not be on a district heating network and will therefore rely on individual gas heaters, which are most severely affected by high energy prices.

In addition to these factors, a larger proportion of the rural population is at retirement age and therefore also has reduced flexibility on household income.

People who live in the countryside generally have fewer options at their disposal if they want to take steps to reduce energy costs, Steffen Damgaard, chairperson with Landdistrikternes Fællesråd, said in comments to DR.

“In a larger city there is district heating, which is not as price-sensitive. At the same time you have public transport which is always operating. So there are some extra concerns you can easily have in the countryside when a crisis comes knocking at the door,” he said.

Earlier this week, regional authorities said that some regional bus services could face cancellation without support from the central government. Declining passenger numbers and high fuels costs mean the regional buses are far exceeding their budgets. Potential bus closures could also have a skewed impact in rural areas.

ENERGY

Danish local governments consider cutting streetlights to save energy

Municipalities in the greater Copenhagen area are considering dimming or switching off streetlights for part of the night to save energy amid soaring costs.

Published: 6 September 2022 12:58 CEST
Danish local governments consider cutting streetlights to save energy

A survey by media TV2 Lorry found that up to six municipalities in its catchment area are considering reducing streetlight use as a savings measure. TV2 Lorry contacted 34 municipalities with the question with 11 responding.

The municipalities which confirmed they were discussing the option were Frederiksberg, Glostrup, Gladsaxe, Brøndby, Halsnæs and Albertslund.

In Frederiksberg, for example, street lighting is part of a proposed budget for next year. Calculations have found that a reduction of streetlight use by an average of one hour per day could result in savings of 300,000 kroner per year.

Three other municipalities – Fredensborg, Roskilde and Egedal – said they had no plans to change streetlight use, citing concerns over the public’s sense of safety.

Solrød Municipality said it already had the cost-cutting measure in use and had done so going all the way back to 2004. The local authority said it reduces street lighting between 1:30am and 4:30am on weekdays on low-traffic roads and in residential areas.

According to crime prevention council Det Kriminalpræventive Råd, street lighting plays an important role in crime prevention and public sense of security.

Roads, paths and car parks should be illuminated across their entire area, the council recommends.

“Good, even illumination is best, avoiding glare and without other distracting light from other sources. Bright lights do not give extra feelings of safety,” the council’s website states.

Several other countries are also considering street lighting as a possible savings area following the increase in energy prices, TV2 Lorry writes.

Streetlights have been switched off in Germany, Austria, Italy, France and Spain due to the energy crisis.

