Denmark’s economy grows but public still feels the pinch

An early indicator suggests that Denmark’s economy grew in the second quarter of this year after a downward turn in the first three months of 2022.

Published: 15 August 2022 14:12 CEST
Denmark's GDP appears to have grown in the second quarter of 2022 but private spending is still being pressed back by inflation, according to an analyst. File photo: Kristian Djurhuus/Ritzau Scanpix

A GDP indicator from national agency Statistics Denmark suggest the economy grew in Q2 of 2022.

After decreasing 0.5 percent in the first quarter of the year, the initial indicator for the second quarter gives a 0.7 percent growth according to the agency.

A decrease in GDP in two consecutive quarters fulfils the technical definition of a recession. This has therefore been averted by the Danish economy in the first half of 2022.

Analysts commented that the second-quarter was larger than had been predicted.

“The growth comes after a first quarter in which things went in the opposite direction, so in the bigger picture it’s more standing still than high growth that is characterising the Danish economy,” Danske Bank senior economist Las Olsen told news wire Ritzau.

Despite the positive development, Danish businesses and the economy in general are still facing challenges on a number of fronts, he also said.

“This must be seen in light of the massive problems many businesses have with acquiring materials and labour, even though it appears that employment is actually still increasing,” he said.

“Businesses could well have sold more, but it’s difficult for them to make [products],” he said.

Although the economy has grown statistically, many will not have felt this materially, the analyst said. This is because prices have continued to increase and inflation remains high, meaning consumers are still getting less for their money.

Retail activity has fallen because of the high prices, senior economist with Arbejdernes Landsbank, Jeppe Juul Borre, noted with regard to the Statistics Denmark figures.

“Danes are currently experiencing the steepest increases in consumer prices for almost 40 years. That takes purchasing power away from consumers and squeezes private spending,” he wrote in a comment.

“Private spending comprises almost half of the Danish economy and therefore plays a huge role for the economy,” he said.

The hotel and restaurant industries are primarily responsible for the second-quarter growth, according to Statistics Denmark.

The GDP figure is an early indicator, meaning it can be revised once more data is available.

Has Denmark’s record price inflation peaked?

Consumer prices have climbed 8.7 percent since July 2021, according to figures from the government agency Statistics Denmark.

Published: 10 August 2022 11:43 CEST
An 8.7 percent increase in prices in Denmark represents the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced since 1983.

It is also 0.5 percent higher than the inflation level recorded in June.

Inflation is measured as a corrected average of price increases over a one-year period for product groups including food, energy, restaurant visits and clothes.

Skyrocketing prices for food, electricity, and fuel are driving the change to price indices.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks were 14,6 percent more expensive in July than they were 12 months prior. The category for milk, cheese and eggs has seen a 24.5 percent increase in price over the last year.

“Today’s numbers are equivalent to an average family having to pay 5,300 kroner more for their monthly consumption compared to a year ago,” Danske Bank’s senior economist Lars Olsen said in a written comment.

“Even if you account for wage increases during that time, there is still a fall in living standards of 3,200 kroner per month,” he said.

But there could soon be an end to the discouraging numbers and spiralling prices, according to another analyst.

“If our prognosis is correct, inflation will peak during the late summer and will gradually increase towards the turn of the year,” said Tore Stramer, lead economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv).

“And then in 2023 – hopefully before we reach the summer – we will have inflation back at two to three percent, which is a more normal level,” he said.

That prediction is subject to uncertainty, Stramer stressed. Inflation has previously confounded expectations and has increased by more than predicted in recent months.

“If we get new increases in energy prices and the cost of raw materials, we can’t rule out inflation becoming stuck at the current high level for longer than expected,” he said.

Danske Bank’s Olsen also said he expect inflation to trend downwards in the latter months of 2022.

But it will be “a long time before we are down at normal inflation levels”, he said.

