ECONOMY

Has Denmark’s record price inflation peaked?

Consumer prices have climbed 8.7 percent since July 2021, according to figures from the government agency Statistics Denmark.

Published: 10 August 2022 11:43 CEST
Danish customers are paying considerably more for food than they were 12 months ago- File photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

An 8.7 percent increase in prices in Denmark represents the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced since 1983.

It is also 0.5 percent higher than the inflation level recorded in June.

Inflation is measured as a corrected average of price increases over a one-year period for product groups including food, energy, restaurant visits and clothes.

Skyrocketing prices for food, electricity, and fuel are driving the change to price indices.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks were 14,6 percent more expensive in July than they were 12 months prior. The category for milk, cheese and eggs has seen a 24.5 percent increase in price over the last year.

“Today’s numbers are equivalent to an average family having to pay 5,300 kroner more for their monthly consumption compared to a year ago,” Danske Bank’s senior economist Lars Olsen said in a written comment.

“Even if you account for wage increases during that time, there is still a fall in living standards of 3,200 kroner per month,” he said.

But there could soon be an end to the discouraging numbers and spiralling prices, according to another analyst.

“If our prognosis is correct, inflation will peak during the late summer and will gradually increase towards the turn of the year,” said Tore Stramer, lead economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv).

“And then in 2023 – hopefully before we reach the summer – we will have inflation back at two to three percent, which is a more normal level,” he said.

That prediction is subject to uncertainty, Stramer stressed. Inflation has previously confounded expectations and has increased by more than predicted in recent months.

“If we get new increases in energy prices and the cost of raw materials, we can’t rule out inflation becoming stuck at the current high level for longer than expected,” he said.

Danske Bank’s Olsen also said he expect inflation to trend downwards in the latter months of 2022.

But it will be “a long time before we are down at normal inflation levels”, he said.

MONEY

Danish banks lower charge for customers who make purchases abroad 

An order went into effect Wednesday requiring Danske Bank and Nordea to charge customers less when paying in foreign currencies. 

Published: 10 August 2022 10:14 CEST
Customers at Danske Bank and Nordea will now pay a lower charge when they use their bank-issued debit card – referred to as a Dankort – to make purchases when abroad.

Earlier this year, the Competition Council (Konkurrencerådet) determined both Danske Bank and Nordea added unreasonable surcharges to purchases abroad — 1.5 percent within the EU and 2 percent for the rest of the world. 

As per the Competition Council’s findings, Danske Bank must drop the currency exchange surcharge altogether within the EU and reduce the rate to 1.5 percent outside the bloc, broadcaster DR reports on Wednesday.

Nordea has changed its surcharge from 1.5 percent in the EU and 2 percent in the rest of the world to 1 and 1.5 percent respectively.

Danske Bank opposes the Competition Council ruling. The bank has appealed the decision and will argue its case before a judge at the Copenhagen District Court. No date has yet been set for a hearing.

“Although we don’t agree with the council’s decision and have appealed the case with the courts, this is a case of an order by an authority, which we have to comply with by the set deadline,” Danske Bank head of media communications Stefan Singh Kailay told DR via email.

“That is exactly what we have done with the price changes of August 1st. That does not change our view of the ruling,” he wrote.

“(The council) is focusing on one element of the overall payment transaction and the level of profit on that alone, and not on the overall cost of the Visa-Dankort service. This creates a misleading picture of what we actually earn from the cards,” he wrote.

The currency exchange surcharge is applied as a percentage of the amount you pay with your card in a foreign currency, such as in foreign shops, hotels or restaurants as well as on websites.

Nordea, which has also reduced its surcharges, has also appealed against parts of the ruling according to DR.

“We do not think we have charged too much in this area, but conversely have – in good faith – set our prices in a free, competitive market. We have full transparency with our customers in this area,” the bank’s head of media communications Stine Wind told DR via email.

“Every time you complete a payment in a foreign currency with your card, you can see how much you pay as currency exchange surcharge in our Wallet,” she added.

