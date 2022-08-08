Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ROYAL FAMILY

Danish prince and princess start at ‘normal’ schools

Prince Christian, second in line to the Danish throne, and Princess Isabella began on Monday attending what a commentator described as ‘normal’ schools after their parents, the Crown Prince couple, withdrew them from a controversial boarding school.

Published: 8 August 2022 10:54 CEST
Danish prince and princess start at 'normal' schools
Denmark's Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent at the Royal Run event in June. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

After a TV2 documentary earlier this year revealed a culture of bullying at elite boarding school Herlufsholm, the royal family pulled Prince Christian, 16, and Princess Isabella, 15, from their enrolments at the school.

At the start of the new term on Monday, Isabella begins at Ingrid Jespersens Gymnasium in Østerbro and Christian will attend Ordrup Gymnasium in Charlottenlund, about 20 minutes’ drive north of Copenhagen. 

“I would say these are good and sensible choices. What characterises the chosen schools is that they are quite normal. They are schools close to the surrounding society,” Thomas Larsen, political editor at Radio4 and author of books on the Danish royals, told news wire Ritzau.

“It is not a boarding school that is largely reserved for the children of the elite. And therefore I believe that the choices they have made now will be well received by the Danes,” he said.

Larsen said that the current social climate means that the royal family would not want to be seen as distancing itself too much from the Danish population, making the decision to switch from the elite Herlufsholm school to their new schools a logical one.

In June, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary said on Monday they were yet to make a final decision over whether to let their children continue at controversial boarding school Herlufsholm.

At the time, the Danish royals said they would await the results of an independent investigation, initiated by the Herlufsholm management, into conditions at the school before making a decision on their children’s future enrolment.

Before reaching upper secondary school (gymnasium) age, both Prince Christian and Princess Isabella attended a regular state folkeskole.

The four children of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary were also enrolled at the Lemania-Verbier international school in Switzerland in 2020, but left early die to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ROYAL FAMILY

Danish royal children withdrawn from controversial boarding school

The children of Crown Prince Frederik, the heir to the Danish throne, and Crown Princess Mary will no longer attend embattled elite boarding school Herlufsholm.

Published: 27 June 2022 11:55 CEST
Danish royal children withdrawn from controversial boarding school

Prince Christian is to leave Herlufsholm school and Princess Isabella will not attend the school as planned from September, the Crown Prince couple said in a statement released via the palace website.

Herlufsholm has been the subject of extensive public criticism and scrutiny following a documentary by broadcaster TV2 which last month revealed a culture of bullying and abuse at the elite school.

Frederik and Mary last week said they were awaiting a fuller picture of the situation before making a final decision on whether their children would attend the school next year as planned.

READ ALSO: Danish Crown Prince couple wait for ‘full picture’ after bullying exposed at children’s school

“This has been a difficult process for us as a family. But based on the overall picture and our particular position as the Crown Prince pair, we have decided that Prince Christian will leave Herlufsholm and Princess Isabella will not start in the 9th grade at the school after the school holidays,” the royal statement read.

Prince Christian, 16, started attending the school’s Upper Secondary School (gymnasium) in 2021 and Princess Isabella was due to join this year.

Denmark gives Herlufsholm approximately 50 million kroner a year in subsidies, according to newspaper Berlingske. 

The school was the focus of a TV2 documentary in May in which several former students gave accounts of bullying, violence and sexual harassment at the school.

The school’s headteacher was subsequently let go before Herlufsholm on Saturday announced its entire board would step down.

The Danish Agency for Education and Quality recently criticised the school in an initial report. Among criticism levelled at the school was the charge it had failed to adequately ensure the wellbeing of its students.

The agency is working to finalise a package of sanctions for Herlufsholm. Measures could include requiring the school to return the state subsidies it has received since December 8th, 2021 — the day agency officials visited to discuss conditions at the school with management, dormitory teachers and students, news wire Ritzau reports. 

SHOW COMMENTS