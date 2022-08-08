Danish prince and princess start at ‘normal’ schools

After a TV2 documentary earlier this year revealed a culture of bullying at elite boarding school Herlufsholm, the royal family pulled Prince Christian, 16, and Princess Isabella, 15, from their enrolments at the school.

At the start of the new term on Monday, Isabella begins at Ingrid Jespersens Gymnasium in Østerbro and Christian will attend Ordrup Gymnasium in Charlottenlund, about 20 minutes’ drive north of Copenhagen.

“I would say these are good and sensible choices. What characterises the chosen schools is that they are quite normal. They are schools close to the surrounding society,” Thomas Larsen, political editor at Radio4 and author of books on the Danish royals, told news wire Ritzau.

“It is not a boarding school that is largely reserved for the children of the elite. And therefore I believe that the choices they have made now will be well received by the Danes,” he said.

Larsen said that the current social climate means that the royal family would not want to be seen as distancing itself too much from the Danish population, making the decision to switch from the elite Herlufsholm school to their new schools a logical one.

In June, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary said on Monday they were yet to make a final decision over whether to let their children continue at controversial boarding school Herlufsholm.

At the time, the Danish royals said they would await the results of an independent investigation, initiated by the Herlufsholm management, into conditions at the school before making a decision on their children’s future enrolment.

Before reaching upper secondary school (gymnasium) age, both Prince Christian and Princess Isabella attended a regular state folkeskole.

The four children of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary were also enrolled at the Lemania-Verbier international school in Switzerland in 2020, but left early die to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.