Danish Crown Prince couple wait for ‘full picture’ after bullying exposed at children’s school

The Crown Prince couple answered questions from the Danish press over the issue during a business visit to the Netherlands on Monday, broadcaster DR writes.

At a briefing meant for questions about Danish companies’ activities in the low country, the royal couple were instead asked whether they had made a decision about sending their children to elite boarding school Herlufsholm during the coming school year.

An explosive documentary by broadcaster TV2, aired last month, described a culture of unmitigated bullying and violence, alongside allegations of sexual assault.

The documentary was based on interviews with as many as 50 former students at Herlufsholm.

Criticism of the school reached the top of Danish politics, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calling the revelations brought forward by the TV2 documentary “unforgivable”.

Prince Christian, 16, son of the heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik is completing his first year as a boarding student at Herlufsholm. His younger sister Princess Isabella, 15, is slated to start next term.

Shortly after the documentary was released, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary released a statement decrying the conditions at Herlufsholm as “completely unacceptable.”

They have not confirmed whether they will withdraw their children from the school.

“It is certain that it has affected (our children) and we have spoken to the about the subject and asked about it. Especially our son… is doing very well there, so that’s also a sign that there have been some unpleasant and unfortunate episodes, but we also have an ocean of students who have a fantastic experience,” Crown Prince Frederik said.

The Danish royals said they would await the results of an independent investigation, initiated by the Herlufsholm management, into conditions at the school before making a decision on their children’s future enrolment.

“Like most people, we are deeply shaken by what we have heard. But we have one child who has been there for a year and one who is looking forward to starting. We need to see this problem from all sides, to get the full story before we can make a decision that is right for them,” Crown Princess Mary said.

Crown Princess Mary said the family need “the full picture before we can take the right decision together with our children”.

The Crown Princess was also asked who she could allow her children to go to the school will also being the figurehead of the anti-bullying charity Maryfonden.

“I can understand why that question is being asked. My view on bullying is the same today as when I started Maryfonden 15 years ago. Bullying must be stopped where it occurs and when it occurs. That applies to Herlufsholm and other schools. My views on bullying are the same whichever school my children attend,” she said.