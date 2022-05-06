Culture of bullying and violence revealed at elite Danish school

The TV2 documentary, which premiered on Thursday, describes a culture of unmitigated bullying and violence, alongside allegations of sexual assault.

The principal at the school said Friday morning that “unhealthy” traditions must be changed or stopped, in comments to broadcaster DR Sjælland.

“I will start a process beginning today with the students with a view to us stopping or changing some traditions that have an element of unhealthy culture in them,” the headteacher, Mikkel Kjellberg, said.

But Kjellberg also denied the school had a “tough” culture, only remnants of customs from former times.

“Now an again a sort of isolated case pops up. These isolated cases can have reference to the tough culture of earlier times,” he said in comments reported by news wire Ritzau.

Kjellberg also said it was “not my impression” that school management had failed to protect students.

Herlufsholm management has previously denied any issues related to traditions and culture at the high-status school.

TV2’s documentary, based on interviews with as many as 50 former students at Herlufsholm, includes accounts of violence, bullying and sexual harassment.

Criticism of the school has reached the top of Danish politics, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calling the revelations brought forward by the TV2 documentary “unforgivable”.

“The school must take responsibility and put a stop to the underlying culture,” Frederiksen wrote on Facebook.

Prince Christian, 16, son of the heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik is completing his first year as a boarding student at Herlufsholm. His younger sister Princess Isabella, 15, is slated to start next term.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary have released a statement decrying the conditions at Herlufsholm as “completely unacceptable.”