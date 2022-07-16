Danish lab to supply extra 2.5m monkeypox vaccine doses for US

The firm said the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) had ordered the doses which the Danish company would supply to a US contract manufacturer to finalise production.
The deliveries of the liquid-frozen vaccine, the only one with US Food and Drug Administration approval to date, will start in the fourth quarter of this year, Bavarian Nordic said in a statement.
The additional doses take the United States’ order total to around seven million doses between 2020 and 2022.
The vaccine is marketed under the name Jynneos in the United States and Imvanes in Europe.
The World Health Organization (WHO) last month said “intense” efforts are needed to fight the disease as cases rise, especially in western Europe.
Experts have detected a surge since early May outside of the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.
The disease, a viral infection resembling smallpox and first detected in humans in 1970, is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, eradicated in 1980.
