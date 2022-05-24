Denmark to offer vaccination to close contacts of monkeypox cases

Senior medical consultant and departmental director with the Health Authority, Bolette Søborg, confirmed the decision to broadcaster DR.
The move comes following the first case of the virus in Denmark was reported on Monday and a second case early on Tuesday.
“The Danish Health Authority will offer vaccination to persons in close contact with infected individuals. The vaccine will be given after exposure to the virus and reduces the risk of serious illness,” Søborg said.
The vaccine that will be offered is produced by Danish company Bavarian Nordic, the health authority said.
The Bavarian Nordic vaccine is approved for vaccination against chickenpox in Denmark, but for monkeypox.
It is nevertheless suitable for vaccinating against monkeypox, according to the health authority, which also noted that it will only be administered by senior doctors specialised in infectious diseases.
Neither the Health Authority nor the Ministry of Health have commented on whether extra vaccines will be ordered. The ministry must approve any order.
Health authorities in Denmark do not expect a large scale outbreak of the virus.
