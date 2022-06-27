For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
NemID back in service, consequences for Herlufsholm, and the prime minister's push to put more children in foster care are among the top stories in Denmark this Monday.
Published: 27 June 2022 08:21 CEST
High school grads from the Øregård Gymnasium revel in Copenhagen's Storkespringvandet. Photo: Emil Helms/ Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
NemID crashes, sunshine and summery weather, and Ukraine's EU candidacy are among the top news stories in Denmark this Friday.
Published: 24 June 2022 08:38 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments