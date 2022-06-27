Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

NemID back in service, consequences for Herlufsholm, and the prime minister's push to put more children in foster care are among the top stories in Denmark this Monday.

Published: 27 June 2022 08:21 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
High school grads from the Øregård Gymnasium revel in Copenhagen's Storkespringvandet. Photo: Emil Helms/ Ritzau Scanpix

NemID back to normal — mostly 

After five days in which about a third of users were unable to access NemID, things returned to working order on Saturday, according to NemID’s parent company Nets. 

However, some pages and services that require a NemID login may still have problems, Nets says. That’s because some subscribe to a “special service” at Nets that is still being repaired, though they hope to have these back online as well today. 

Brace for the Tour 

A steady stream of events this week will build up to the start of the Tour de France on Friday. Today, the Tour’s general director Christian Prudhomme will join Copenhagen mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen and Tivoli CEO Susanne Mørch Koch in discussing plans for the three stages in Denmark. 

Tomorrow, Danish children will take the driver’s seat and interview several of the riders at Bella Center. Expect the kind of insightful questions your nine to fourteen year old asks. 

Copenhagen will host a 13 km time trial on Friday. 

READ ALSO: MAP: Details of 2022 Tour de France (and Denmark) revealed

Frederiksen wants…more children in foster care? 

Last year, 6.6% fewer children were removed from their families and taken into state care, the lowest number in a decade, according to Statistics Denmark. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sees this not as cause for celebration, newswire Ritzau reports, but cause for concern. 

In her 2020 New Year’s speech, Frederiksen pushed for more children should be removed from their parents in favor of more stable living environments. 

“Today, some parents get too many chances. Perhaps in the best sense,” Frederiksen said. “But when a 12-year-old is removed from the home, there are often 11 bad years behind. it.” 

Specialists, including Mette Spring, head of Aarhus’s Family Center, disagree with Fredericksen’s take. “For both children and parents, it will almost always be a joy if we can support a well-functioning family life. It can be with various preventive measures – for example, family treatment,” Spring told Ritzau. 

READ ALSO: Danish Social Democrats want more vulnerable children to be placed in foster homes

Mass exodus, sanctions at Herlufsholm 

The fallout from the TV2 documentary on elite boarding school Herlufsholm continues — in an extraordinary move, the entire board announced its resignation on Saturday, according to a school press release. 

Additionally, Denmark’s royal family has decided to pull both Prince Christian and Princess Isabella from the school. 

The Danish Agency for Education and Quality is working to finalise a package of sanctions for Herlufsholm. The measures could include requiring the school to return the state subsidies it has received since December 8th, 2021 — the day agency officials visited to discuss conditions at the school with management, dormitory teachers and students, newswire Ritzau reports. 

Denmark gives Herlufsholm approximately 50 million kroner a year in subsidies, according to newspaper Berlingske. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

NemID crashes, sunshine and summery weather, and Ukraine's EU candidacy are among the top news stories in Denmark this Friday.

Published: 24 June 2022 08:38 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

NemID on the fritz for second day 

About a third of NemID users have been shut out of the platform for the past two days, broadcaster DR reports. That’s left them unable to access digital government services like SKAT’s tax portal and the citizen portal borger.dk as well as personal bank accounts online.  

Some users have also struggled to log in to MitID, which is set to replace NemID as the decade-old platform is phased out. 

Nets, the company behind NemID, attributes the outages to problems changing to a new server and couldn’t offer a timeline for when the problems would be resolved. 

“NemID has become part of our public infrastructure, so it’s as important as getting electricity out of the socket and water out of the tap,” Jan Pries Heje, a professor of IT and digitalisation at Roskilde University, told DR. 

READ ALSO: How non-Danish passport holders can switch from NemID to MitID 

Sunshine and summery weather

Yesterday’s warmth and sun will continue today, with few clouds in the sky and a high of 27 degrees. 

Fancy a dip? Check out last year’s list of ‘perfect swim spots.’ 

READ ALSO: These are Denmark’s 13 new perfect swim spots

Ukraine and Moldova approved as candidates for EU membership 

As of yesterday evening, Ukraine and Moldova cleared a significant hurdle to EU membership after a unanimous vote to approve their candidacy. It’s an extraordinarily quick progression in a process that usually takes years. 

The vote should be a source of encouragement for Ukrainians, Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said. “It is a signal to all the Ukrainian people and not least to those who are fighting on the front lines right now,” she said. 

Ukraine will have to convince member states the country has made sufficient progress in combatting corruption within the government and establishing the rule of law to make it to the finish line, though. 

Germany elevates gas supply chain issues to ’emergency’ status 

Our neighbor to the south has raised the level of alert for gas shortage to ’emergency,’ phase 2 of the EU system used to flag energy shortages. 

Germany had been in phase 1 — “early warning” — since March, newswire Ritzau reports. Denmark declared an early warning for its own gas supply this week. 

Direct government intervention — for instance, shutting off gas for certain non-essential companies — doesn’t come until phase 3. 

READ ALSO: What does Denmark’s ‘energy early warning’ mean for businesses and individuals? 

Danish frigate to join NATO fleet 

Denmark plans to send a frigate crewed with up to 135 soldiers to participate in NATO deterrence exercises in the North Atlantic, officials announced yesterday. The mission is led by the United States and joined by Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Canada.

“It is important to send strong signals that in the situation Europe is in, we stand together,” minister of defence Morten Bødskov said in a press conference.

SHOW COMMENTS