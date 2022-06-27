Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

NemID back to normal — mostly

After five days in which about a third of users were unable to access NemID, things returned to working order on Saturday, according to NemID’s parent company Nets.

However, some pages and services that require a NemID login may still have problems, Nets says. That’s because some subscribe to a “special service” at Nets that is still being repaired, though they hope to have these back online as well today.

Brace for the Tour

A steady stream of events this week will build up to the start of the Tour de France on Friday. Today, the Tour’s general director Christian Prudhomme will join Copenhagen mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen and Tivoli CEO Susanne Mørch Koch in discussing plans for the three stages in Denmark.

Tomorrow, Danish children will take the driver’s seat and interview several of the riders at Bella Center. Expect the kind of insightful questions your nine to fourteen year old asks.

Copenhagen will host a 13 km time trial on Friday.

Frederiksen wants…more children in foster care?

Last year, 6.6% fewer children were removed from their families and taken into state care, the lowest number in a decade, according to Statistics Denmark. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sees this not as cause for celebration, newswire Ritzau reports, but cause for concern.

In her 2020 New Year’s speech, Frederiksen pushed for more children should be removed from their parents in favor of more stable living environments.

“Today, some parents get too many chances. Perhaps in the best sense,” Frederiksen said. “But when a 12-year-old is removed from the home, there are often 11 bad years behind. it.”

Specialists, including Mette Spring, head of Aarhus’s Family Center, disagree with Fredericksen’s take. “For both children and parents, it will almost always be a joy if we can support a well-functioning family life. It can be with various preventive measures – for example, family treatment,” Spring told Ritzau.

Mass exodus, sanctions at Herlufsholm

The fallout from the TV2 documentary on elite boarding school Herlufsholm continues — in an extraordinary move, the entire board announced its resignation on Saturday, according to a school press release.

Additionally, Denmark’s royal family has decided to pull both Prince Christian and Princess Isabella from the school.

The Danish Agency for Education and Quality is working to finalise a package of sanctions for Herlufsholm. The measures could include requiring the school to return the state subsidies it has received since December 8th, 2021 — the day agency officials visited to discuss conditions at the school with management, dormitory teachers and students, newswire Ritzau reports.

Denmark gives Herlufsholm approximately 50 million kroner a year in subsidies, according to newspaper Berlingske.