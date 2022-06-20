Read news from:
HEALTH

Denmark expects to increase number of doctors in health system

Coming years will see Denmark significantly increase the number of doctors working in its health service, according to a Danish Health Authority prognosis, but challenges remain in staffing all regions evenly.

Published: 20 June 2022 17:13 CEST
A file photo of a doctor in Denmark. The country expects to significantly increase its medical labour force over the next two decades. Photo: Ida Guldbæk Arentsen/Ritzau Scanpix

A report by the national health authority, released Monday, suggest the country will increase its medical staffing.

The public health service has been reported to be suffering a nursing shortage, while local GP clinics are suffering from a low number of GPs to run the clinics, leaving patients without a permanent family doctor.

Increased admissions at university medicine programmes is expected to boost the number of doctors by 60 percent by 2045, according to the Danish Health Authority report.

That corresponds to around 17,305 more doctors than there are working in Denmark today, with the total reaching 45,500 doctors 23 years from now.

A lack of doctors is often cited as a problem in Denmark, particularly in remote rural areas.

An increase in elderly and chronically ill people in the population will also mean additional doctors will be welcomed, Danish Health Authority head of department Steen Dalsgård Jespersen said in a statement.

“It’s good to see that there will be more doctors and specialists in the coming years,” Jespersen said.

“When the number of doctors and specialists increases more than the population, we will become better equipped to take care of the increasing need for health services in the coming years,” he said.

“It’s crucial that a more even distribution of medical labour between the five regions and with the regions takes place,” he said in reference to the lack of medical staff in remote locations.

The prognosis is dependent upon “decisions and priorities in the coming years,” the Danish Health Authority notes in the report.

Covid-19 cost Denmark’s health service four times more in 2021 than in 2020

New data from official agency Statistics Denmark has highlighted the cost of the Covid-19 pandemic to the country’s health services in 2021.

Published: 16 June 2022 12:36 CEST
Coronavirus cost the health system 20.1 billion kroner last year according to Statistics Denmark, which has calculated overall costs for the health service related to Covid-19 in 2021.

The figure is almost four times higher than in 2020, the year the pandemic broke out, when it was estimated to have cost the health service 5.1 billion kroner.

Extra costs related to testing, contact tracing and vaccination in 2021 are the primary reasons for the dramatically increased spending compared to the previous year.

Testing and contact tracing cost 12.5 billion kroner last year, compared to 1.7 billion kroner in 2020.

Vaccination against the coronavirus – which did not commence until December 2020 – ran up a cost of 4.4 billion kroner in 2021.

Treatment of Covid-19 patients was a lower expense for health services, setting them back 0.9 billion kroner.

Overall spending by the Danish health service was up by 270.8 billion kroner in 2021. That represents a 25 percent increase, most of which can be attributed to additional costs related to the Covid pandemic.

Out-patient health centres, such as Covid-19 testing centres, were an area in which some of the steepest increases in spending occurred.

Dentistry services were also a higher cost to the Danish health service in 2021 than in 2020, although this is attributable to a reduction of activity in the sector during lockdowns in 2020.

Hospitals spent 116.8 billion kroner, 3.1 billion or 2.8 percent more than in the previous year.

The average annual increase in spending on hospitals in Denmark’s health service in recent years is 2.7 percent.

The Danish public health service cost the equivalent of 10.8 percent of the national GDP in 2021.

