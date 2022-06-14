Read news from:
Copenhagen hospital beds left unused due to nurse shortage 

Up to one in ten hospital beds in the Greater Copenhagen region are currently unable to be used due to a shortage of nurses.

Published: 14 June 2022 10:54 CEST
Copenhagen's Rigshospital
Copenhagen's Rigshospital is unable to use all of its bed due to a nurse shortage, according to a report. File photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

The three major hospitals of the Greater Copenhagen region — flagship Rigshospitalet, Bispebjerg, and Herlev-Gentofte — have all closed approximately 10 percent of their patient beds due to a lack of staff to support them, newspaper Berlingske reports.

Qualified nurses are being recruited for higher-paying jobs in the private sector, resulting in a shortage in the public health system, according to the report.

The nurse shortage “will accelerate and will not resolve itself until the nurses get significantly more in pay,” said Social Democrat Leila Lindén, a member of the elected board in the Greater Copenhagen Region. 

“This is a serious and very concerning problem,” Lindén also said.

“We must put pressure on (parliament), which must realise that wages must be increased so that they reflect the responsibility and tasks nurses have,” she said.

Last summer saw weeks of strikes by nurses protesting over pay and working conditions. A collective bargaining deal rejected by the nurses’ trade union DSR was eventually enforced by government intervention.

Why many people in Denmark don’t have a regular GP

The number of residents of Denmark who do not have a regular GP is higher than ever before.

Published: 13 June 2022 13:14 CEST
Numbers from the trade union for general practitioners, Praktiserende Lægers Organisation, (PLO), show that 219,000 people in Denmark are registered at GP’s clinics where the doctor is an employee of the clinic and not its owner, newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad reports.

The head of the PLO trade union Jørgen Skadborg said the situation was “regrettable”.

“The Danish model for general practice ensures high quality and continuity of treatment, but is under strain because increasing numbers of clinics are being run without permanent doctors,” Skadborg said to Kristeligt Dagblad.

“Never before have so many Danes been without a permanent GP,” he said.

The figure for people without a regular doctor was 182,000 in 2020 and 129,000 in 2018, according to PLO.

A GP, or familielæge (“family doctor”) in Danish, traditionally means a doctor who owns and runs their own clinic.

Health authorities generally favour the model because patient care is improved if their doctor is familiar with them and their care history.

But recent years have seen increasing difficulties finding buyers for GP’s clinics when their previous owners retire. Patients can therefore find themselves registered at practices where the doctor is an employee, and not guaranteed to remain in the role long-term.

The issue is unlikely to improve in the near future, Skadborg said.

“The number keeps increasing because there aren’t enough doctors who want to take over these clinics under normal conditions,” he said.

“But neither has it been possible to reach an alternative mutual vision for how general practice should be organised,”he said.

The Zealand and North Jutland regional health authorities are worst affected by the problem, Kristeligt Dagblad reports.

