Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

Why many people in Denmark don’t have a regular GP

The number of residents of Denmark who do not have a regular GP is higher than ever before.

Published: 13 June 2022 13:14 CEST
A file photo of a GP clinic in Denmark
A file photo of a GP clinic in Denmark. Photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix

Numbers from the trade union for general practitioners, Praktiserende Lægers Organisation, (PLO), show that 219,000 people in Denmark are registered at GP’s clinics where the doctor is an employee of the clinic and not its owner, newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad reports.

The head of the PLO trade union Jørgen Skadborg said the situation was “regrettable”.

“The Danish model for general practice ensures high quality and continuity of treatment, but is under strain because increasing numbers of clinics are being run without permanent doctors,” Skadborg said to Kristeligt Dagblad.

“Never before have so many Danes been without a permanent GP,” he said.

The figure for people without a regular doctor was 182,000 in 2020 and 129,000 in 2018, according to PLO.

A GP, or familielæge (“family doctor”) in Danish, traditionally means a doctor who owns and runs their own clinic.

Health authorities generally favour the model because patient care is improved if their doctor is familiar with them and their care history.

But recent years have seen increasing difficulties finding buyers for GP’s clinics when their previous owners retire. Patients can therefore find themselves registered at practices where the doctor is an employee, and not guaranteed to remain in the role long-term.

The issue is unlikely to improve in the near future, Skadborg said.

“The number keeps increasing because there aren’t enough doctors who want to take over these clinics under normal conditions,” he said.

“But neither has it been possible to reach an alternative mutual vision for how general practice should be organised,”he said.

The Zealand and North Jutland regional health authorities are worst affected by the problem, Kristeligt Dagblad reports.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

Denmark purchases more monkeypox vaccines, though risk remains low 

The Danish Ministry of Health has confirmed that 200 vaccinations against monkey pox will arrive in Denmark on Friday from the Netherlands, with thousands more to be ordered.

Published: 26 May 2022 12:46 CEST
Denmark purchases more monkeypox vaccines, though risk remains low 

Magnus Heunicke, Danish minister of health, said that the government plans to purchase an additional 2,000-3,000 vaccines and they will be given to people who have been in close contact with those infected with the virus.

“It is not about a community vaccine, but targeted at close contacts,” Heunicke said. 

The move comes following the first case of the virus in Denmark was reported on Monday and a second case early on Tuesday.

A new risk assessment from the Statens Serum Institut shows that there is a low or very low risk of societal infection with monkey pox in Denmark but it is estimated that there will be further infection.

READ ALSO: Monkeypox in Denmark: what causes it, and is it serious?

Following a briefing at the Ministry of Health, health spokesman Martin Geertsen told TV2 News, “most of all, there is a need for some calm. The health authorities are completely calm.”

The vaccine that will be offered is produced by Danish company Bavarian Nordic, the health authority said. It is used against chickenpox but is also suitable for vaccinating against monkeypox, according to the health authority, which also noted that it will only be administered by senior doctors specialised in infectious diseases.

“The vaccine must be given after you have been exposed to the infection and will reduce the risk of a serious course of the virus”, said chief physician Bolette Søborg.

The Danish health ministry describes the symptoms of monkeypox as including fever, shivering and a rash with blisters that can leave wounds when they heal.

Monkeypox typically has an incubation period of six to 16 days, but it can be as long as 21 days. Once lesions have scabbed over and fallen off, the person with the virus is no longer infectious.

Unlike Covid-19, you can only infect others when you yourself have symptoms. Infection can occur via the respiratory tract or close contact with body fluids.

READ ALSO: Denmark to offer vaccination to close contacts of monkeypox cases

SHOW COMMENTS