Danish authority warns of delivery delays on residence cards

Residence permit cards ordered by SIRI after April 5th may be delayed, the agency said on its website, citing “technical reasons”.
The cards are automatically sent to foreign residents of Denmark once their permits are issued. They are usually delivered 2-3 weeks after a residence permit is granted, provided the holder has registered their address in Denmark.
The residence card is proof of the holder’s right to reside in Denmark and are issued to people with residence in Denmark based on work, study, internships, au pair stays or as an accompanying family member (and not, for example, EU free movement).
The issue with the cards can affects residents who have been waiting to receive their cards since April 5th, SIRI said. This can include people granted a residence permit after that date who already have a CPR (personal registration) number.
It can also affect people who registered an address with their local municipality after April 5th.
The “technical problems”, which mean that some applicants will receive their residence card later than expected, have now been solved according to SIRI.
Applicants for residence in Denmark are generally instructed not to leave the country before they receive their residence permit and card. However, if you need to travel outside the country before your permit is processed, you can apply for a one-time re-entry permit for a specific trip.
This requires an in-person appointment with SIRI although there is no fee for issuing the re-entry permit.
The Local has contact SIRI to ask about the expected duration of the delay and will update this article with any additional information.
