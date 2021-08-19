No CPR and no end in sight: Three months to get a Danish residency permit

The 2020 shutdowns created a backlog of applications for the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (abbreviated SIRI in Danish), and processing times for many visa and residency permit applications are “too long,” SIRI acknowledged in a May 20 announcement on their website.

Any delay has a significant impact on the lives of new arrivals since you need a CPR number to access the Danish healthcare system, open a Danish bank account, sign up for a Danish credit card, get a cellphone plan, attend Danish language classes, and use the ubiquitous MobilePay that has almost made the Danish kroner obsolete.

READ MORE: Is life in Denmark possible without a CPR?

The Local Denmark reached out to SIRI on August 6th, requesting data on how long people who have already applied for the various residency permits and visas can expect to wait. After two weeks of correspondence with SIRI, their data on processing times is difficult to parse and doesn’t offer a consistent timeline (other than hurry up and wait).

Here’s a condensed chart from their May 20 statement. We’ve omitted some of the more obscure residency permits, including those for herdsmen and volunteers.

‘Service goal’ Processing time Jan 2021 Processing time May 2021 Estimate end of 3rd Quarter 2021 Fast-track 1 month 35 days 53 days 1 month Pay limit scheme 1 month 100 days 120 days 1-2 months Positive list: people with higher education 1 month 128 days 87 days 1-2 months Positive list: skilled work 1 month 135 days 127 days 3 months Researchers/guest researchers 1 month 60 days 57 days 1 month Start-up Denmark 1 month 176 days 64 days 1-2 months ‘Paid work’ 1 month 97 days 103 days 1-2 months Interns 2 months 103 days 27 days 2 months Students 2 months 52 days 53 days 2 months Accompanying family 2 months 86 days 88 days 2 months Au pairs 3 months 51 days 31 days 3 months

In response to a request from the Local Denmark for updated estimated processing times, SIRI also provided data on the average processing time this year for various applications.

Average processing time, January – July 31 2021 Days Residence as an EU/EEA citizen or Nordic citizen EU residence as a worker 5 EU residence as a student 8 EU residence as a self-employed person 32 EU residence as a family member to an EU citizen 42 Brexit Brexit – Employee 49 Brexit – Student 41 Brexit – Self-employed 61 Brexit – Sufficient funds 66 Brexit – Family members 74 Brexit – Permanent residence 46 Family Residence permit as an accompanying family member 94 Work Fast-track scheme 39 Positive list for people with higher education 108 Positive list for skilled work 128 Researcher 51 Employed PhD 27 Study Higher education 43 Au pair 49 Internship 80

Call centre agents provide different estimates

But SIRI call centre agents asked about specific cases paint a less optimistic picture. One writer for the Local was told to expect a processing time of at least 4-5 months for a residency permit as a family member to an EU citizen – while the data provided by SIRI’s communications team indicate that the average wait in 2021 for this permit has been just 42 days.

Asked about the disparity between these numbers, SIRI provided the following statement: “The indications about case processing times provided in SIRI’s call centre are current estimates of the expected case processing times for applications where a decision has not yet been made. These estimates are affected by among others increases in the number of applications in specific case categories.”

Spokespeople from SIRI did not provide a list of “current estimates of the expected case processing times for applications where a decision has not yet been made,” to use their statement’s language, in response to the Local’s request for a category-by-category breakdown.

There is some reason for hope since SIRI is back to full staffing levels after summer vacations, according to a SIRI call centre agent. And the agency has been “continuously…expanding the workforce of case handlers” since January, a spokesperson told the Local Denmark on August 13th.