Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Maddening airport queues, new Nato members, and unnecessary amputations are among the top news stories in Denmark this Tuesday.

Published: 17 May 2022 08:26 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
If you don't want to be left in the terminal, arrive earlier than usual to Kastrup airport for flights during the Ascension holidays. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Arrive early and expect to wait at CPH 

Airport officials say many passengers missed their flights due to monster queues at Copenhagen’s Kastrup airport during the Great Prayer Day weekend. 

They expect much the same from the Ascension Day holiday coming up next week, with 70,000 passengers set to fly. 

“We advise all passengers that if you are travelling within Europe, you should arrive two hours before your flight, and if you are travelling outside Europe, to the US or Asia, you should arrive three hours before,” Peter Krogsgaard, Kastrup Airport’s commercial director, told Danish broadcaster DR. 

Sweden and Finland to apply to Nato 

Reversing two centuries of military non-alignment, Swedish officials announced their intention to apply to Nato in lockstep with Finland yesterday. 

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen joined her counterparts from Norway and Iceland in a pledge to defend both countries “by all means necessary” should they face military threats before their Nato membership is finalised. 

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin says she expects her country to be a full member by the year’s end, if not sooner. 

READ ALSO: Norway and Denmark give guarantee to Nordic neighbours over Nato bids

More hospitals, regions to be investigated for “unnecessary amputations” 

A recent review of medical data revealed that up to 47 unnecessary bone amputations have been performed annually in Denmark due to late interventions and substandard preventative care in Central Jutland.

Now, the investigation will be expanded to South Denmark, Zealand, and the Greater Copenhagen region (North Jutland was included in the first round of review). 

The initial investigation in Central Jutland revolved around a cluster of cases at the Aarhus University Hospital and the Viborg regional hospital. Patients who received a leg amputation at the “hip, thigh, knee or lower leg” due to vascular issues in recent years have been contacted by government officials and informed of their rights. 

READ ALSO: Dozens of hospital patients in Denmark may have had ‘avoidable’ leg amputations

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Rental resources for newcomers to Denmark, a spate of home loan refinances, and EU's airplane mask mandate ending today are among the top news stories this Monday in Denmark.

Published: 16 May 2022 08:17 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

New website helps newcomers navigate Danish rental rules 

From painting white walls whiter to eye-watering deposits, the rules to Danish renting are hard to grasp for many foreigners used to more humane practices in their home country. 

Inspired by a TV2 documentary on how often South Americans are scammed by Danish landlords, Oliver Hancke set up a new website — RentalRules.dk — to offer plain language explanations of how to navigate renting in Denmark. Hancke emphasises he doesn’t have a legal background and is instead compiling translated resources found elsewhere.  

Currently, the RentalRules.dk is available in English, Spanish, and Italian, but Hancke is recruiting volunteers to translate into other languages.  

READ ALSO: Deposits, complaints and registration: Five key things to know about renting in Denmark

Danish homeowners refinance loans as interest rates rise 

As interest rates climb, some Danish homeowners spot an opportunity. 

Finans Danmark, a financial sector interest organization, told newswire Ritzau that  lenders made nearly 13,700 offers to restructure homeowners’ mortgages in the month of April alone.

“This is because when interest rates rise, the price of the bonds behind the loans will fall and can therefore be redeemed at a lower rate than they were taken out at,” Ritzau reports. “If you choose to convert your fixed-rate loan into a higher-rate one, you can cut your outstanding debt.” 

As of May 16, the interest rate on a fixed-rate loan is 3.5 percent, up dramatically from 1.5 percent at the end of 2021 and 0.5 percent at the start of 2021. 

Who stands to benefit from restructuring their mortgage? 

“Currently, it is especially homeowners with loans of 0.5, 1.0 and 1.5 percent where a conversation would be worth considering, as they can cut a good chunk off the residual debt,” Brian Friis Helmer, private economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, told Ritzau. 

EU airplane mask mandate ends today — but many countries keep theirs 

The European Union’s requirement for travelers to wear masks in airports and on airplanes expires today. However, depending on where you’re flying, local rules may still apply.

Budget airline Ryanair published the following list of 15 EU countries where masks are still mandated for flights, including many popular summer holiday destinations: Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Austria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Malta, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg.

Denmark dropped its requirement for masks in airports and airplanes in March. Even when it’s not required by law, passengers are of course still free to mask for their own health or out of consideration for those who may be at higher risk. 

SHOW COMMENTS