Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Maddening airport queues, new Nato members, and unnecessary amputations are among the top news stories in Denmark this Tuesday.
Published: 17 May 2022 08:26 CEST
If you don't want to be left in the terminal, arrive earlier than usual to Kastrup airport for flights during the Ascension holidays. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Rental resources for newcomers to Denmark, a spate of home loan refinances, and EU's airplane mask mandate ending today are among the top news stories this Monday in Denmark.
Published: 16 May 2022 08:17 CEST
