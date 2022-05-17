Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Arrive early and expect to wait at CPH

Airport officials say many passengers missed their flights due to monster queues at Copenhagen’s Kastrup airport during the Great Prayer Day weekend.

They expect much the same from the Ascension Day holiday coming up next week, with 70,000 passengers set to fly.

“We advise all passengers that if you are travelling within Europe, you should arrive two hours before your flight, and if you are travelling outside Europe, to the US or Asia, you should arrive three hours before,” Peter Krogsgaard, Kastrup Airport’s commercial director, told Danish broadcaster DR.

Sweden and Finland to apply to Nato

Reversing two centuries of military non-alignment, Swedish officials announced their intention to apply to Nato in lockstep with Finland yesterday.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen joined her counterparts from Norway and Iceland in a pledge to defend both countries “by all means necessary” should they face military threats before their Nato membership is finalised.

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin says she expects her country to be a full member by the year’s end, if not sooner.

More hospitals, regions to be investigated for “unnecessary amputations”

A recent review of medical data revealed that up to 47 unnecessary bone amputations have been performed annually in Denmark due to late interventions and substandard preventative care in Central Jutland.

Now, the investigation will be expanded to South Denmark, Zealand, and the Greater Copenhagen region (North Jutland was included in the first round of review).

The initial investigation in Central Jutland revolved around a cluster of cases at the Aarhus University Hospital and the Viborg regional hospital. Patients who received a leg amputation at the “hip, thigh, knee or lower leg” due to vascular issues in recent years have been contacted by government officials and informed of their rights.

