HEALTH

Dozens of hospital patients in Denmark may have had ‘avoidable’ leg amputations

As many as 90 patients under Denmark’s Central Jutland health authority may have undergone leg amputations at the hip, thigh, knee or lower leg, even though the operations could have been avoided in some cases.

Published: 29 April 2022 14:36 CEST
aarhus university hospital skejby
A file photo of Aarhus University Hospital. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Danish media including newspaper Ekstra Bladet and broadcaster DR on Friday reported the high number of potentially avoidable, life changing procedures in the region.

An external investigation for the Central Jutland (Midtjylland) region found that treatments which could have averted amputations at the vascular disease department at Aarhus University Hospital were generally given at too late a stage of the patient’s disease.

Delayed treatment increases the risk of amputation.

“We can unfortunately not rule out that some people could have avoided amputation or delayed the need for amputation,” executive director Ole Thomsen said.

The hospital department at the centre of the report treats patients with diseases including arteriosclerosis and aneurisms in blood vessels.

“Up to 90 patients per year have undergone an amputation that could have been avoided,” Thomsen told DR.

Affected patients will be able to claim compensation, news wire Ritzau writes.

Patients who have undergone amputations within the last year will receive notification from the regional health authority on when they can file a claim.

“We are now informing vascular disease patients who have had a leg amputated at the hip, thigh, knee or lower leg within recent years in regard to their compensation and complaint options,” Thomsen said.

Most of the amputations are likely to have been performed with good reason according to the findings of the analysis, the health region said.

The external investigation was conducted at Aarhus University Hospital and the regional hospital in Viborg, where patients from the relevant department are treated. It found that some patients with arteriosclerosis or aneurisms were not treated quickly enough.

“I apologise sincerely for the situation we are in. The analysis clearly shows that vascular disease treatment must be improved,” the elected chairperson of the Central Jutland regional health board, Anders Kühnau in a press statement.

“I am ready to take up this agenda with the regional health council,” he said.

Work is already underway to improve the department, Thomsen said.

“We can’t treat patients quickly enough and I am very sorry for that. We owe it to patients to treat more people more quickly and to improve working relations between hospitals,” he said.

HEALTH

Danish hospitals lose nurses after summer 2021 strikes

The number of nurses at Danish hospitals has fallen following strikes last year, putting the brakes on a government plan to increase the number of nurses working in the country.

Published: 20 April 2022 16:19 CEST
A fall of 875 in the total number of full time nurses at public hospitals was registered between the second quarter of 2021, when 36,385 were recorded, and Q4 of last year, when the number had dropped to 35,510.

The figures were published by the Danish Health Data Authority (Sundhedsdatastyrelsen).

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke recognised a link between the falloff in nurse numbers and strikes last summer during which nurses protested over pay and working conditions. A collective bargaining deal rejected by the nurses’ trade union DSR was eventually enforced by government intervention.

READ ALSO: Everything foreigners need to know about Danish trade unions

“Hospitals have been extraordinarily challenged by staffing problems since the nursing conflict last summer and I therefore see this decline as unavoidable in the short term,” Heunicke said.

A lower number of nurses working at hospitals does not necessary mean that nurses have switched profession.

The nurses in question may have moved to other parts of the healthcare sector such as municipal services, GP surgeries or temp agencies.

A general shortage of nurses resulted in the government agreeing with regional health authorities in January 2020 to hire an additional 1,000 nurses by the end of 2021.

That target was achieved as early as Q2 in 2021 but the subsequent strike and falloff in the number of nurses in the public health system means that the country is once again several hundred nurses short of the target.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Denmark had just 364 more nurses compared to 2019, the year relevant for the deal to increase staffing by 1,000.

“My aim is that we, together with regional health authorities, get back up to the 1,000 extra nurses again as soon as possible, because we need them in all parts of our health service,” Heunicke said.

The minister said that higher intake numbers on nursing degree programmes was among measures that been taken to boost numbers.

