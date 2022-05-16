Norway and Denmark give guarantee to Nordic neighbours over Nato bids

The Danish Prime Minister’s office on Monday issued a joint statement on behalf of Denmark, Norway and Iceland.

“Finland and Sweden’s security is a matter of common concern to us all. Should Finland or Sweden be victim of aggression on their territory before obtaining Nato membership, we will assist Finland and Sweden by all means necessary,” the statement reads.

Earlier on Monday, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced her government’s decision to take Sweden into Nato, ending two centuries of military non-alignment.

Sweden and Finland have both expressed a desire to act in lockstep on Nato membership and submit their applications jointly.

“We strongly welcome Finland and Sweden’s decisions to apply for Nato membership,” the statement from Denmark, Norway and Iceland read.

“We note that the decisions by Finland and Sweden to apply for Nato membership are sovereign national decisions in line with Finland and Sweden’s right to choose their own security arrangements. Finland and Sweden have the right to pursue their accession process without any attempts of outside interference,” the three countries said in the statement.

Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre said that “together with Denmark and Iceland, Norway stands ready to assist its Nordic neighbours by all means necessary should they be the victim of aggression on their territory before obtaining Nato membership.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told media on Monday afternoon that the government would forward a motion to parliament “as soon as possible” on the Swedish and Finnish applications to join Nato.

She added that Denmark is fully behind the applications to join the defence alliance.

“In our eyes, this brings an opportunity to strengthen Nordic partnerships, including on security and defence,” she said.

“We therefore want Denmark to do everything it can to make sure Finland and Sweden join Nato as soon as possible,” she said.