Which food products in Denmark have gone up most in price?

Food, fuel and electricity are among products most severely affected by inflation in Denmark. Which foods have gone up in price the most?

Published: 12 May 2022 16:51 CEST
Inflation has seen wide ranging price hikes in Denmark over the last few months, but some products are less affected than others. File photo: Asger Ladefoged/Ritzau Scanpix

The price of food products was this week reported to have increased by 7.7 percent during the last year.

That takes into account all products, with some therefore undergoing steeper increases than the average. Increases of over 15 percent were recorded for several products including milk, beef and pasta products.

Denmark’s consumer price index (CPI), rose 6.7 percent in April, compared to a year earlier, the highest rate since June 1984, according to Statistics Denmark.

The index is based on 23,000 prices from 1,600 stores and businesses across the country and gives an idea of how prices are trending.

Only a handful of product categories have not experienced an increase in prices, although rice is notable for so far having avoided the worst of the inflation.

The largest price increases have occurred across categories including pasta milk, butter, meats and vegetable fats.

The following list from Statistics Denmark, reported by Ritzau, shows some of the key products that have seen the steepest price increases.

  • Pasta products and couscous: 25.4 percent.
  • Margarine and other vegetable fats: 23.1 percent.
  • Milk: 21.4 percent.
  • Frozen fruit: 19 percent.
  • Beef and veal: 18.6 percent.
  • Pizza and pies: 18.2 percent.
  • Yogurt: 17.2 percent.
  • Flour and oats: 14.9 percent.
  • Baby food: 14.6 percent.
  • Lamb and goat meat: 14.5 percent.
  • Olive oil: 13.7 percent.
  • Breakfast products: 13.1 percent.
  • Jams, marmalades and honey: 12.2 percent.
  • Poultry: 11.7 percent.
  • Cheese: 11.7 percent.
  • Sugar products: 11.5 percent.
  • Coffee: 11 percent.
  • Cigarettes: 10.3 percent [Note this is a tax increase, ed.].
  • Fresh fruit: 9 percent.

Despite the far-reaching price increases, some product groups that have fallen in price over the past 12 months, according to Statistics Denmark data. They are listed below.

  • Butter: -11.9 percent.
  • Potato chips and similar: -8.2 percent.
  • Mineral water and spring water: -3.6 percent.
  • Liquor and liqueur: -3 percent.
  • Eggs: -2.4 percent.
  • Salt, spices and herbs: -2.2 percent.
  • Soft drinks: -1.3 percent.

‘Shop around’: Danish agency as electricity prices climb 18 percent in three months

A Danish watchdog has encouraged electricity customers to look for deals that could save them money after recording a steep upswing in prices.

Published: 12 May 2022 14:36 CEST
The Danish Supply Agency published figures on Friday demonstrating the sharp increase in electricity costs across the country.

The price of electricity has climbed 18 percent from the last quarter of 2021 to the first of 2022, according to the Danish Supply Agency (Forsyningstilsynet), a watchdog which works to ensure consumers do not overpay for essential goods like electricity.

The price hike translates to about 1,953 kroner annually for the average customer, the agency stated. 

As such, the agency said it’s a good time for residents of Denmark to re-evaluate their electricity plan and provider.

Danish residents can check their options by inputting their postal code and approximate energy consumption at elpris.dk

Recent months have seen both households and companies in Denmark suffer from drastic increases in the price of electricity.

But the Supply Agency’s director, Carsten Smidt, said that the high prices can mean larger savings can be made by customers willing to shop around.

“It’s not necessarily the same electricity products that all customers will have the most benefits from,” Smidt said in a press statement.

“This may depend upon things like the amount of electricity you use, or with you want a fixed or variable price,” he said.

“All available products can be seen and compared on the elpris.dk portal,” he added.

Smidt also said that further savings on electricity can be made by planning when to use appliances throughout the day.

“The ability to get a cheaper electricity bill is not only dependent on which electricity product and supplier you chose,” he said.

“The amount of electricity that is consumed is also crucial for the size of the bill, and the time of day or week you use your electricity is also important,” he said.

Measures like using dishwashers at night, when prices are off peak, can therefore help to reduce bills, depending on the package customers have.

Several factors are behind the upward trend in the price of electricity, but the primary reason is the cost of natural gas, which has multiplied since late 2021. That has resulted in higher overheads for electricity suppliers.

Increasing electricity prices have caused inflation in Denmark, with food prices increasing at a rate not seen since the 1980s.

READ ALSO: Food and energy prices rocket as Danish inflation hits 40-year high

