Which food products in Denmark have gone up most in price?

The price of food products was this week reported to have increased by 7.7 percent during the last year.

That takes into account all products, with some therefore undergoing steeper increases than the average. Increases of over 15 percent were recorded for several products including milk, beef and pasta products.

Denmark’s consumer price index (CPI), rose 6.7 percent in April, compared to a year earlier, the highest rate since June 1984, according to Statistics Denmark.

The index is based on 23,000 prices from 1,600 stores and businesses across the country and gives an idea of how prices are trending.

READ ALSO:

Only a handful of product categories have not experienced an increase in prices, although rice is notable for so far having avoided the worst of the inflation.

The largest price increases have occurred across categories including pasta milk, butter, meats and vegetable fats.

The following list from Statistics Denmark, reported by Ritzau, shows some of the key products that have seen the steepest price increases.

Pasta products and couscous: 25.4 percent.

Margarine and other vegetable fats: 23.1 percent.

Milk: 21.4 percent.

Frozen fruit: 19 percent.

Beef and veal: 18.6 percent.

Pizza and pies: 18.2 percent.

Yogurt: 17.2 percent.

Flour and oats: 14.9 percent.

Baby food: 14.6 percent.

Lamb and goat meat: 14.5 percent.

Olive oil: 13.7 percent.

Breakfast products: 13.1 percent.

Jams, marmalades and honey: 12.2 percent.

Poultry: 11.7 percent.

Cheese: 11.7 percent.

Sugar products: 11.5 percent.

Coffee: 11 percent.

Cigarettes: 10.3 percent [Note this is a tax increase, ed.].

Fresh fruit: 9 percent.

Despite the far-reaching price increases, some product groups that have fallen in price over the past 12 months, according to Statistics Denmark data. They are listed below.