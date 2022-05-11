Read news from:
When will food prices in Denmark return to normal?

An analyst in the Danish food sector says that current high food prices are probably here to stay for the time being.

Published: 11 May 2022 16:14 CEST
Shoppers in Denmark
Shoppers in Denmark may have to wait some time to see food prices return to pre-2022 levels. File photo: Maria Albrechtsen Mortensen/Ritzau Scanpix

As well as electricity, petrol and gas, the price of food has climbed markedly in Denmark over the last 12 months.

Official data released earlier this week put inflation at its highest level for nearly 40 years, and supermarkets have increased prices on large numbers of products.

Specific items like chicken and beef are reported to be undergoing drastic price increases, due in part to the increased cost of feed related to global supply disruptions and high energy costs.

According to Statistics Denmark, the price of food products has increased by 7.7 percent during the last year. That takes into account all products, with some therefore undergoing steeper increases than the average. Increases of over 15 percent were recorded for several products including milk, beef and pasta products.

The high price of food in Denmark could be here for the intermediate future – with two years a likely duration according to the sector director for food with the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI), Leif Nielsen.

“There are some completely natural things (causing the price rises) such as droughts in several parts of the world. That has given less production than we have been used to,” Nielsen told news wire Ritzau.

“There are also some political reasons. There is a war in Ukraine. That’s a huge agricultural country. They have not been able to export,” he said.

“Additionally, Ukraine has not been properly sowed. There will therefore be less seed and sunflower oil on the market next year,” he said.

Prior to the war, Ukraine, which had a population of 44 million, produced enough seed for 100 million according to Nielsen. That production has been roughly halved, the analyst said.

Meanwhile, some countries have taken the step of restricting exports in order to protect themselves from global prices increases.

For example, Hungary and Indonesia, which produce more wheat and sunflower oil respectively than they use, have limited or stopped exports to prevent competition. They thereby protect their own populations from inflation on those products.

“In return, prices increase in the rest of the world,” Nielsen said.

Drought, war, a loss of harvest in Ukraine and reduced trade are all factors which can draw out the path back to “normal” prices, he said.

“We probably need two or three years. That’s the experience from other crises,” he said.

He noted that the price of energy is a factor that could help to ease food prices in the more immediate future – should energy itself come down in price. That is due to energy being a major component in the cost of food production.

POLITICS

Why high inflation is a headache for Denmark’s government

Denmark’s government faces a difficult dilemma in the face of spiralling food and fuel prices.

Published: 10 May 2022 13:19 CEST
Why high inflation is a headache for Denmark’s government

The government faces a thorny problem as it decides how to respond to the ongoing inflation, according to an analyst.

“To respond passively to inflation with a general election coming relatively soon would be very difficult,” Erik Holstein, commentator with Danish political media Altinget, told news wire Ritzau.

Danish inflation hit a near four-decade high in April, as energy and food prices soared, official figures showed Tuesday.

Denmark’s consumer price index (CPI), rose 6.7 percent in April, compared to a year earlier, the highest rate since June 1984, according to Statistics Denmark.

Prices of goods have meanwhile risen by 10.3 percent over the past year, a rate last matched in November 1982, the official statistics keeper said.

“Within goods, price increases for electricity, food, fuel and gas are very much evident in April 2022,” the agency said in a statement.

Excluding energy and unprocessed foodstuffs, Danish consumer prices rose 3.6 percent, which is still up from 3.2 percent in March.

While prices are increasing at breakneck speeds, economists have warned against the government and parliament sending one-off cash benefits to sectors of the population affected by the high prices.

“This is a devil of a problem for the government because there is no good solution to it. And politically, remaining passive would go against the distribution politics the government stand for,” Holstein said.

The government has earlier proposed paying a one-off sum of 5,000 kroner to 290,000 senior citizens who receive a social benefit known as ældrecheck (elderly cheque).

But economists have warned that such a measure could make the inflation problem worse.

“The government could certainly explain to voters (why) it is not responding to inflation with economic help but there would be a lot of dissatisfaction amongst those groups,” Holstein said.

“Economists are right that it could potentially make the problem worse,” he said.

Withdrawing the proposal to send money to senior citizens could already cost votes for the government, he added.

“And they have to think about the upcoming election,” he said. Denmark is scheduled to vote in a general election by June 2023.

“The high inflation is not the government’s fault but it’s the government that will be given responsibility if it fails to solve the problems of individual voters,” he said.

