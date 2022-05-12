Read news from:
‘Shop around’: Danish agency as electricity prices climb 18 percent in three months

A Danish watchdog has encouraged electricity customers to look for deals that could save them money after recording a steep upswing in prices.

Published: 12 May 2022 14:36 CEST
electric meter
Electricity bills have gone up by an average of 18 percent since late last year, according to a Danish watchdog. Photo: Kristian Djurhuus/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish Supply Agency published figures on Friday demonstrating the sharp increase in electricity costs across the country.

The price of electricity has climbed 18 percent from the last quarter of 2021 to the first of 2022, according to the Danish Supply Agency (Forsyningstilsynet), a watchdog which works to ensure consumers do not overpay for essential goods like electricity.

The price hike translates to about 1,953 kroner annually for the average customer, the agency stated. 

As such, the agency said it’s a good time for residents of Denmark to re-evaluate their electricity plan and provider.

Danish residents can check their options by inputting their postal code and approximate energy consumption at elpris.dk

Recent months have seen both households and companies in Denmark suffer from drastic increases in the price of electricity.

But the Supply Agency’s director, Carsten Smidt, said that the high prices can mean larger savings can be made by customers willing to shop around.

“It’s not necessarily the same electricity products that all customers will have the most benefits from,” Smidt said in a press statement.

“This may depend upon things like the amount of electricity you use, or with you want a fixed or variable price,” he said.

“All available products can be seen and compared on the elpris.dk portal,” he added.

Smidt also said that further savings on electricity can be made by planning when to use appliances throughout the day.

“The ability to get a cheaper electricity bill is not only dependent on which electricity product and supplier you chose,” he said.

“The amount of electricity that is consumed is also crucial for the size of the bill, and the time of day or week you use your electricity is also important,” he said.

Measures like using dishwashers at night, when prices are off peak, can therefore help to reduce bills, depending on the package customers have.

Several factors are behind the upward trend in the price of electricity, but the primary reason is the cost of natural gas, which has multiplied since late 2021. That has resulted in higher overheads for electricity suppliers.

Increasing electricity prices have caused inflation in Denmark, with food prices increasing at a rate not seen since the 1980s.

MONEY

When will food prices in Denmark return to normal?

An analyst in the Danish food sector says that current high food prices are probably here to stay for the time being.

Published: 11 May 2022 16:14 CEST
When will food prices in Denmark return to normal?

As well as electricity, petrol and gas, the price of food has climbed markedly in Denmark over the last 12 months.

Official data released earlier this week put inflation at its highest level for nearly 40 years, and supermarkets have increased prices on large numbers of products.

Specific items like chicken and beef are reported to be undergoing drastic price increases, due in part to the increased cost of feed related to global supply disruptions and high energy costs.

According to Statistics Denmark, the price of food products has increased by 7.7 percent during the last year. That takes into account all products, with some therefore undergoing steeper increases than the average. Increases of over 15 percent were recorded for several products including milk, beef and pasta products.

The high price of food in Denmark could be here for the intermediate future – with two years a likely duration according to the sector director for food with the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI), Leif Nielsen.

“There are some completely natural things (causing the price rises) such as droughts in several parts of the world. That has given less production than we have been used to,” Nielsen told news wire Ritzau.

“There are also some political reasons. There is a war in Ukraine. That’s a huge agricultural country. They have not been able to export,” he said.

“Additionally, Ukraine has not been properly sowed. There will therefore be less seed and sunflower oil on the market next year,” he said.

Prior to the war, Ukraine, which had a population of 44 million, produced enough seed for 100 million according to Nielsen. That production has been roughly halved, the analyst said.

Meanwhile, some countries have taken the step of restricting exports in order to protect themselves from global prices increases.

For example, Hungary and Indonesia, which produce more wheat and sunflower oil respectively than they use, have limited or stopped exports to prevent competition. They thereby protect their own populations from inflation on those products.

“In return, prices increase in the rest of the world,” Nielsen said.

Drought, war, a loss of harvest in Ukraine and reduced trade are all factors which can draw out the path back to “normal” prices, he said.

“We probably need two or three years. That’s the experience from other crises,” he said.

He noted that the price of energy is a factor that could help to ease food prices in the more immediate future – should energy itself come down in price. That is due to energy being a major component in the cost of food production.

