‘Shop around’: Danish agency as electricity prices climb 18 percent in three months

The Danish Supply Agency published figures on Friday demonstrating the sharp increase in electricity costs across the country.

The price of electricity has climbed 18 percent from the last quarter of 2021 to the first of 2022, according to the Danish Supply Agency (Forsyningstilsynet), a watchdog which works to ensure consumers do not overpay for essential goods like electricity.

The price hike translates to about 1,953 kroner annually for the average customer, the agency stated.

As such, the agency said it’s a good time for residents of Denmark to re-evaluate their electricity plan and provider.

Danish residents can check their options by inputting their postal code and approximate energy consumption at elpris.dk.

Recent months have seen both households and companies in Denmark suffer from drastic increases in the price of electricity.

But the Supply Agency’s director, Carsten Smidt, said that the high prices can mean larger savings can be made by customers willing to shop around.

“It’s not necessarily the same electricity products that all customers will have the most benefits from,” Smidt said in a press statement.

“This may depend upon things like the amount of electricity you use, or with you want a fixed or variable price,” he said.

“All available products can be seen and compared on the elpris.dk portal,” he added.

Smidt also said that further savings on electricity can be made by planning when to use appliances throughout the day.

“The ability to get a cheaper electricity bill is not only dependent on which electricity product and supplier you chose,” he said.

“The amount of electricity that is consumed is also crucial for the size of the bill, and the time of day or week you use your electricity is also important,” he said.

Measures like using dishwashers at night, when prices are off peak, can therefore help to reduce bills, depending on the package customers have.

Several factors are behind the upward trend in the price of electricity, but the primary reason is the cost of natural gas, which has multiplied since late 2021. That has resulted in higher overheads for electricity suppliers.

Increasing electricity prices have caused inflation in Denmark, with food prices increasing at a rate not seen since the 1980s.

