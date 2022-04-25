Read news from:
Austria
Covid-19: Denmark registers under 1,000 cases in a day for first time in 2022

Fewer than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 were registered by Danish health authorities on Monday, the first time since late 2021 the daily total has dropped to three figures.

Published: 25 April 2022 15:45 CEST
The number of positive Covid-19 test results in Denmark has dipped under 1,000 in a day for the first time since October 2021. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Monday saw 983 PCR tests for Covid-19 return positive results according to the national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute.

Not since October 19th last year, when 756 cases were recorded, has under 1,000 new cases of the virus been registered in a single day in Denmark.

The number of tests administered on a daily basis is now a fraction of what it was during earlier stages of the Covid epidemic in Denmark.

That is partly because Danish authorities no longer consider Covid-19 as a critical threat to society, but rather a dangerous infectious disease, meaning fewer measures are taken to reduce its spread.

As such, all restrictions relating to Covid-19 have been lifted and testing for the disease is now only recommended if there is a “special medical reason” for doing so.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Denmark cuts PCR test capacity by 60 percent

The 983 positive cases were found among 8,109 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of around 12 percent.

747 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. However, Covid-19 is not the reason for their admission in a large proportion of cases. The number of hospitalised people with the virus peaked at around 1,500 in early 2022. Early February saw daily new case numbers top out at around 55,000 per day.

15 people with Covid-19 are currently under ICU care in Denmark. Two of them are receiving ventilator treatment.

COVID-19 STATS

Figures show Denmark’s low excess mortality during pandemic

Denmark is one of the countries that has done best when it comes to excess mortality during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Statens Serum Institut (SSI).

Published: 23 April 2022 15:23 CEST
The figures come from the international statistics bank Our World in Data. A selection of 18 countries shows that only Australia and New Zealand have performed better in the excess mortality statistics from 1st March 2020 to 27th March 2022.

The figure for excess mortality shows the number of deaths compared to the expected number of deaths based on previous years.

In Denmark, the figure for excess mortality is 1,454, while New Zealand and Australia are both minus, which means the actual number of deaths in that period were fewer than projected.

In all three countries, at least 80 percent have received a vaccine against the coronavirus, writes Ritzau.

“It is amazingly gratifying that we have come through a two-year pandemic with such limited excess mortality, while now having a fully reopened society.”

“When we compare with other countries and look at data, we can see that the high vaccination coverage has been crucial to this success,” says director of SSI Henrik Ullum.

In March, the Danish Health Authority changed its recommendations on when people with suspected Covid-19 should be tested for the coronavirus, with testing now only recommended if there is a “special medical reason” for doing so.

Official data shows that 1,350 new cases of Covid-19 were registered yesterday. The positive cases were found among 11,870 PRC tests. 

Testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic, while daily case numbers peaked in February when up to 55,000 new cases were registered on a number of days.

Seven hundred people with Covid-19 are currently in hospitals in Denmark. This total is on a downward trend, having reached over 1,500 in early March.

A large proportion of these patients are not receiving treatment for coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

In total, 6,072 people have died in Denmark after testing positive for Covid-19.

