Covid-19: Denmark registers under 1,000 cases in a day for first time in 2022

Monday saw 983 PCR tests for Covid-19 return positive results according to the national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute.

Not since October 19th last year, when 756 cases were recorded, has under 1,000 new cases of the virus been registered in a single day in Denmark.

The number of tests administered on a daily basis is now a fraction of what it was during earlier stages of the Covid epidemic in Denmark.

That is partly because Danish authorities no longer consider Covid-19 as a critical threat to society, but rather a dangerous infectious disease, meaning fewer measures are taken to reduce its spread.

As such, all restrictions relating to Covid-19 have been lifted and testing for the disease is now only recommended if there is a “special medical reason” for doing so.

The 983 positive cases were found among 8,109 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of around 12 percent.

747 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. However, Covid-19 is not the reason for their admission in a large proportion of cases. The number of hospitalised people with the virus peaked at around 1,500 in early 2022. Early February saw daily new case numbers top out at around 55,000 per day.

15 people with Covid-19 are currently under ICU care in Denmark. Two of them are receiving ventilator treatment.