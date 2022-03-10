Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

Denmark says Covid-19 testing now only needed for ‘special medical reasons’

The Danish Health Authority has changed its recommendations on when people with suspected Covid-19 should be tested for the coronavirus.

Published: 10 March 2022 14:46 CET
A file photo showing the exit at a Danish Covid-19 test centre.
A file photo showing the exit at a Danish Covid-19 test centre. The country on March 10th relaxed guidelines for its public testing provisions. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

In a statement released on Thursday, the health authority said that Covid-19 testing was now only recommended if there is a “special medical reason” for doing so.

“We can now make do with only going for a test if there is a special medical reason for doing so,” the head of department with the Danish Health Authority Bolette Søborg said in the statement.

Special medical reasons can include situations in which the result of a test can confirm the need for early treatment for Covid-19 to reduce the risk of developing serious disease.

Certain demographics are more likely to need early treatment for the coronavirus. These include people aged over 65 and others who are at risk of serious illness with Covid-19 due to existing medical conditions. Pregnant women are also considered part of this group.

“It is therefore important that this group goes for a test as soon as possible if they get symptoms of Covid-19 and feel unwell, and that they contact their doctor,” Søborg said.

The new guidelines mean that large parts of the Danish population no longer need to take a test if they experience Covid-19 symptoms. Neither to close contacts to people with Covid-19 need to take a test.

The health authority said good control of the Covid-19 epidemic in Denmark now means that testing rules can be relaxed.

Infection numbers have fallen and the number of new hospitalisations with the virus is low and stable, the authority said.

Testing is still needed more frequently in the health and social care sector, however.

That includes parts of the health service and elderly care in which the presence of vulnerable people means outbreaks must be kept under control.

Contact tracing will also be initiated when infections are detected in those areas.

The Danish Health Authority said it remains important to limit transmission of Covid-19 through good hygiene practises.

People who feel unwell should continue to stay home so as not to risk infecting others, it said.

READ ALSO: Covid infections in Denmark at lowest since January

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

What happened to Denmark’s supermarket checkout dividers?

The ‘divider’, a piece of plastic placed on the conveyer belt at Danish supermarket checkouts to separate shoppers’ goods from each other, disappeared in 2020 as a precaution against Covid-19. Will it return?

Published: 14 February 2022 16:23 CET
What happened to Denmark’s supermarket checkout dividers?

Most of the guidelines and restrictions that became part of everyday life in Denmark during the Covid-19 pandemic are now no longer effective after the country decided to bring restrictions to an end at the beginning of February.

At that time, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the country’s return “to life as we knew it before corona”.

READ ALSO: Are any Covid-19 rules still in force in Denmark?

Whether life can ever entirely return to the way it was before Covid-19 is probably a topic for another (and longer) discussion. But one aspect of pre-Covid Denmark yet to come back is the humble piece of plastic which supermarket customers place next to the goods at checkouts, to make sure they don’t get mixed up with the next shopper’s wares.

Broadcaster DR reported on Monday that the separator or skilleren as it is referred to in Danish is unlikely to make a comeback any time soon.

There are “no immediate plans to let the product divider come back,” Jens Juul Nielsen, head of information with Coop, which owns the Fakta, SuperBrugsen, Kvickly and Irma chains, told DR.

That decision was made despite health authority assessments backing the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

Another supermarket executive also told DR that the plastic sign was not likely to be brought back.

“Restrictions have been lifted before and we kept (the decision to remove the divider) then, and that’s why we’re also doing this now,” Jacob Krogsgaard Nielsen, head of press communication with Salling Group, told DR.

Although there are no current plans to bring it back, no permanent decision has been made by the Coop group.

“It could well (come back) one day when we’ve forgotten all about corona,” Nielsen said.

SHOW COMMENTS