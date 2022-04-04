Read news from:
Covid-19: Denmark cuts PCR test capacity by 60 percent

Denmark has downgraded the national capacity for daily Covid-19 PCR testing with case numbers declining, the national Agency for Critical Supplies (Styrelsen for Forsyningssikkerhed) said on Monday.

Published: 4 April 2022 13:25 CEST
People queue for Covid-19 testing in Denmark in April 2021.
People queue for Covid-19 testing in Denmark in April 2021. The country has downgraded its capacity to the lowest level under the national model. Photo: Tim Barsoe/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

A lower demand for PCR tests is the reason for the downscaling of test capacity, the agency said. The capacity is now at the fifth and lowest level of authorities’ graded model for supplying Covid-19 testing.

The week commencing March 29th saw an average of around 15,000 tests administered daily. Official data shows that 2,080 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Sunday among 12,508 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of around 17 percent. Generally, testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic.

The total capacity was on Monday adjusted from 100,000 tests per day to 40,000 tests per day.

“In conjunction with the downgrading of test capacity, the number of test centres and opening times will be revised,” the agency said.

“PCR testing in the health sector, which is used for inpatients or staff in the health system, will be unaffected,” it added.

Test capacity will remain at level five until the government presents a new testing strategy for the rest of 2022 along with next winter, the critical supplies authority also said.

In March, the Danish Health Authority changed its recommendations on when people with suspected Covid-19 should be tested for the coronavirus, with testing now only recommended if there is a “special medical reason” for doing so.

Covid-19: Denmark scales down PCR test capacity as cases decline

Danish authorities are to reduce the country’s capacity for administering PCR tests for Covid-19.

Published: 28 February 2022 17:09 CET
Covid-19: Denmark scales down PCR test capacity as cases decline

The Danish Critical Supply Agency (Styrelsen for Forsyningssikkerhed) confirmed the decision on Monday, citing a decline in demand for tests after the winter wave of Covid-19 infections, driven by the Omicron variant of the virus, reached its peak.

Denmark lifted Covid-19 restrictions at the beginning of February. One consequence of this is a lower demand for testing.

Last week saw fewer than 100,000 PCR tests on average conducted daily.

A gradual scaling-down of capacity will be initiated, the agency said.

“We are already seeing that transmissions are beginning to fall in the areas that previously had the most infections. We expect that trend to continue as a result of inceasing immunity and seasonal effect,” said the director of the infectious disease State Serum Institute (SSI), Henrik Ullum.

“There will therefore probably be a need for fewer tests in the spring,” he said.

PCR test capacity will be initially reduced from 200,000 tests to 140,000 tests per day nationally, the supplies agency said. Further downscaling can occur in line with any fall in the number of tests administered, depending on demand.

All of Denmark’s rapid antigen Covid-19 test centres are meanwhile to close by March 6th.

The rapid test centres, which have been phased out throughout February with more emphasis placed on home testing, will be decommissioned completely in the first week of next month.

Monday saw 16,578 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in SSI’s daily update, with 56,419 PCR testes conducted. That gives a test positivity rate of 29 percent.

The figure is the second-lowest daily total for new cases in February, with only the 16,454 registered the preceding day being lower during the month.

